Books

What Richard Branson, Larry Page, Elon Musk and Other Mega-Successful CEOs Are Reading

What Richard Branson, Larry Page, Elon Musk and Other Mega-Successful CEOs Are Reading
Image credit: Phil Stafford / Shutterstock.com
Elon Musk
Reporter
1 min read

Jeff Bezos has had plenty of literary exposure as CEO of Amazon. But would you have guessed one of his favorite books is Madeline L'Engle's A Wrinkle in Time?

CEOs from Bill Gates to Elon Musk have some favorite novels on their bookshelves that you may not have predicted. A new infographic from business intelligence and analytics platform Domo and business management website CEO.com breaks down top CEOs' favorite books, revealing a few quirky picks far from the realm of business and economics.

Check out which CEO is a fan of Charles Dickens and whose favorite book is by J. D. Salinger below. 

What Richard Branson, Larry Page, Elon Musk and Other Mega-Successful CEOs Are Reading

 

