What Richard Branson, Larry Page, Elon Musk and Other Mega-Successful CEOs Are Reading

November 2, 2014 1 min read

Jeff Bezos has had plenty of literary exposure as CEO of Amazon. But would you have guessed one of his favorite books is Madeline L'Engle's A Wrinkle in Time?

CEOs from Bill Gates to Elon Musk have some favorite novels on their bookshelves that you may not have predicted. A new infographic from business intelligence and analytics platform Domo and business management website CEO.com breaks down top CEOs' favorite books, revealing a few quirky picks far from the realm of business and economics.

Related: 7 Things You Should Never Say to Your Employees

Check out which CEO is a fan of Charles Dickens and whose favorite book is by J. D. Salinger below.

Related: The 6 Scary Truths About Becoming an Entrepreneur