Regret Swiping Left on Tinder? Soon You Can Pay to Undo It.

November 5, 2014 3 min read

The course of true love never did run smooth, and that's even before you bring online dating into the equation.

TechCrunch reports that popular dating app Tinder is planning to roll out a paid update of the app called Tinder Plus, with two new functions: Passport, which will let users search for matches outside their local radius in the event they are traveling, and a yellow Undo button, in case you accidentally "swipe left" and reject your potential soulmate. While the new features will be visible on the regular app, people will have to pay in order to use them.

Tinder users in the U.S. will still have to be careful for the time being. According to TechCrunch, Tinder Plus will first be available to a selection of users in the Brazil, Germany and the United Kingdom.

While there is not a price set yet for the premium version of the app, possible fees range from 99 cents to $4.99, $9.99 or $19.99 a month. The final pricing will depend on the feedback from those testing grounds.

Tinder told Entrepreneur that the company is planning to roll out Tinder Plus over the next 30 to 60 days in those select countries, but it will likely not be available in the US or worldwide until the end of 2015.

The company has had its fair share of attention as of late, as it was revealed this week that Sean Rad is stepping down as CEO, but staying on at the company as president and board member. He will remain acting CEO while parent company IAC, which also owns Match.com and OkCupid, searches for his replacement. The company was also embroiled in a lawsuit brought by former VP of marketing Whitney Wolfe this summer, facing charges of sexual harassment and discrimination, which ultimately led to the suspension and resignation of CMO Justin Mateen in September.

Despite having had its share of recent controversies, Tinder shows no signs of slowing down. The company told The New York Times that its user base (of about 40-50 million) log into their accounts an average of 11 times a day and can spend up to 90 minutes daily, swiping left and right to their heart's content.

