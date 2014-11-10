5 Steps to Achieving Any Goal
I can be a little intense when I first meet people. Or so I’ve been told.
It’s because I’m driven to find out how other people are pursuing greatness in their lives.
And when they aren’t clear on what they want, or how they are going to create what they want, I have to help.
This was the inspiration behind this solo round on The School of Greatness.
One of the biggest hold-ups I see in my students and coaching clients is that they don’t have clarity on what they really want. And if they do, they haven’t outlined how they are going to get there.
This solo round is dedicated to helping you create the clarity you need to achieve your goals and create the life of your dreams. Join me on Episode 103 to envision and enact your perfect day.
In This Episode, You Will Discover:
- The problem that so many people have that holds them back
- Why people who don’t know what they want inspire me
- How being specific about our goals helps us achieve them
- The steps I take my students through to get clarity
- Why it’s easier to work backwards from a goal
- How to avoid just getting the leftovers of other people’s dreams
- One of my most powerful exercises to create clarity
- My perfect day
- My mission in my business
- The importance of creating itineraries for each day
- What sports taught me about planning to win
- Why you need to tell people your vision
- What one of my biggest fears was and how I overcame it
- How to create a certificate of achievement before you accomplish your goal
- The story of how I got into Toastmasters and my first paid speech
- Why it’s okay to shift and change your goals as you progress
- Plus much more…