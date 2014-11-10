5 Steps to Achieving Any Goal

November 10, 2014 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



I can be a little intense when I first meet people. Or so I’ve been told.

It’s because I’m driven to find out how other people are pursuing greatness in their lives.

And when they aren’t clear on what they want, or how they are going to create what they want, I have to help.

This was the inspiration behind this solo round on The School of Greatness.

One of the biggest hold-ups I see in my students and coaching clients is that they don’t have clarity on what they really want. And if they do, they haven’t outlined how they are going to get there.

This solo round is dedicated to helping you create the clarity you need to achieve your goals and create the life of your dreams. Join me on Episode 103 to envision and enact your perfect day.

