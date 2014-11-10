My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Goal Setting

5 Steps to Achieving Any Goal

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

I can be a little intense when I first meet people. Or so I’ve been told.

It’s because I’m driven to find out how other people are pursuing greatness in their lives.

And when they aren’t clear on what they want, or how they are going to create what they want, I have to help.

This was the inspiration behind this solo round on The School of Greatness.

One of the biggest hold-ups I see in my students and coaching clients is that they don’t have clarity on what they really want. And if they do, they haven’t outlined how they are going to get there.

This solo round is dedicated to helping you create the clarity you need to achieve your goals and create the life of your dreams.  Join me on Episode 103 to envision and enact your perfect day.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Discover:

  • The problem that so many people have that holds them back
  • Why people who don’t know what they want inspire me
  • How being specific about our goals helps us achieve them
  • The steps I take my students through to get clarity
  • Why it’s easier to work backwards from a goal
  • How to avoid just getting the leftovers of other people’s dreams
  • One of my most powerful exercises to create clarity
  • My perfect day
  • My mission in my business
  • The importance of creating itineraries for each day
  • What sports taught me about planning to win
  • Why you need to tell people your vision
  • What one of my biggest fears was and how I overcame it
  • How to create a certificate of achievement before you accomplish your goal
  • The story of how I got into Toastmasters and my first paid speech
  • Why it’s okay to shift and change your goals as you progress
  • Plus much more…

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Goal Setting

You've Got the Dreams but are You Doing the Work?

Goal Setting

6 Reasons Why Concrete Goals Are Essential to Entrepreneurial Success

Goal Setting

6 Reasons Goal Setting Is a Complete Waste of Time for New Entrepreneurs