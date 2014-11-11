My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Messaging

Microsoft Ditches Lync for New Skype for Business Suite

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Following the roll out of Microsoft's Skype Translator earlier this month, it was announced this week that Lync, Microsoft's instant messaging and video conferencing software for Office (previously known as Microsoft Office Communicator), is being revamped as Skype for Business.

Microsoft Ditches Lync for New Skype for Business Suite

Image credit: Skye via Blog

The new version is expected to be released in the first half of 2015, complete with "a new client experience, new server release and updates to the service in Office 365," according to company blog post. Currently, Skype and Lync users are able to connect with one another, but in Lync's FAQ section, Skype is recommended for organizations with about 25 people.

Related: From ICQ to AIM to WhatsApp: The Rise and Fall of Instant Messenger Apps (Infographic)

Skype for Business will bring in functional and aesthetic aspects of both Lync (namely its control panel, features and secure platform) and Skype, with the application of the Skype calling icons and call-monitoring function. The Lync experience already includes IM and audio calls with people using Skype, but Skype for Business will now add video chatting and the Skype user directory to the service.

According to Gurdeep Pall, Skype's corporate VP, more than 300 million people use Skype, compared to Facebook Messenger's recently reported 500 million users.  

Users who have Office 365 can expect Microsoft to take care of the updates, and Lync users can get access to the latest iteration with an update. It will be available for all devices.  

Related: When It Is --and Isn't -- Worth Meeting in Person

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Messaging

Soon, You Could Receive a Facebook Message That Disappears Before You Read It

Messaging

Snapchat for CEOs? Anonymous Messaging App Launches.

Messaging

Facebook Says People Respond 20 Percent Faster Using Messenger App