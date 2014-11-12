My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Advertising

Tumblr's Ad Strategy: We Want the Guys Who Make Super Bowl Ads

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

David Karp wants to elevate Tumblr’s cachet as a publisher of digital ads. 

Today’s online advertising landscape, Tumblr's founder said in an interview with the Financial Times, is too much of a numbers game. It is too narrowly targeted with ads based on prior product searches and other scientific stats as opposed to sweeping a broader reach with a more aspirational approach, he argues.

For Tumblr, Karp ultimately envisions ads that are on par with the great television and print campaigns of yore, which inspired people to become customers rather than steered a single purchase. 

Related: Saatchi & Saatchi CEO: The Best Ads Make You Laugh, Cry or Think

“The general message to big brands and agencies from Silicon Valley and all the digital networks is leave the creative people at home, show up with the data scientists,” he said. “We want them to show up with the guys putting together the Super Bowl ads.”

Karp said that such a strategy could help Tumblr defeat chief adversaries like Facebook and Twitter, where creative ads aren’t such a natural fit. On Tumblr, he explained, users are primarily consuming content as opposed to networking, and therefore ads don’t disrupt a kind of personal flow.

Contrary to popular belief, Tumblr is also a lot more than just silly memes and weighty quotables, Karp says. More than half of its users are over 34 and 60 percent of its business comes from outside the U.S.

Related: The Iconic Pepsi Ad That Made Coke Go Ballistic

And while Yahoo’s $1.1 billion acquisition of Karp’s startup has recently come under fire by activist investor Starboard Value, Karp, for his part, considers it an honor to work alongside Yahoo chief Marissa Mayer. 

“I’m in such a privileged position to work with someone who has the experience at scale that she has,” he said.

Related: In Hilarious Video, Ad Agency Thanks Employees by Letting Them Do This...For, Like, a Whole Minute

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Advertising

Advertising Trends You Should Consider in 2019

Advertising

The Future of Video Advertising Is Artificial Intelligence

Facebook and Google Are Not So High On Cannabis