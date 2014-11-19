My Queue

Black Friday

Want a Black Friday Deal? Show Up Naked.

Want a Black Friday Deal? Show Up Naked.
Image credit: Desigual
A photo from a previous 'Undie Party'
It sounds like a turkey coma-induced nightmare: showing up for Black Friday sales only to realize you aren't wearing any clothing. However, at apparel store Desigual, this isn't a dream – it's a unique way to kick of the holiday shopping season.

On Nov. 25, Desigual wants shoppers to arrive at the San Francisco store wearing nothing but their underwear. The first 100 customers to do so will leave fully clothed in a free outfit.

"It is all about creating a different experience at the store by giving people a chance to get our colorful and surprising collections while having fun!" a Desigual spokesperson says. "Our clothes are an invitation to life, and we look to inspire all people to express something different while wearing our outfits."

This is hardly the first time Desigual has tried this sort of thing. The Barcelona-based company offers the same deal during its "Semi-Naked Parties" in January to kick off its winter sales.  The parties have been held in stores across the world since the brand launched in 2005.

Doors open at 9 a.m. for the Black Friday deal, but if you want to be in the first 100, you're advised to show up even earlier. Fortunately for weight-conscious shoppers, Desigual has decided to kick off Black Friday sales on Tuesday, so you don't have to worry about fitting into your underwear the day after gorging on pumpkin pie. 

