How These 8 Restaurant Chains Are Mixing Up Their Menus for Thanksgiving

November 24, 2014 3 min read

Craving turkey but reluctant to spend Thanksgiving in the kitchen? You aren't alone.

Thirty-three million Americans will rely on restaurants for at least part of their Thanksgiving meal this year, according to research from the National Restaurant Association. And as demand grows, plenty of chains are eager to serve. While for some restaurants that means carving up turkey, even chains like Baskin-Robbins and Starbucks are eager to get in on the Thanksgiving buzz.

Check out how these eight chains are mixing up their menu to celebrate Turkey Day:

Related: Want a Black Friday Deal? Show Up Naked.

Baskin-Robbins

For Americans with a sweet tooth, Baskin-Robbins is offering the Turkey Cake, which thankfully doesn't taste like turkey. The ice cream cake is shaped like a turkey, glazed in caramel praline topping and completed with sugar cone legs.

Bojangles

The chicken and biscuit chain is branching out to sell fried turkey for the holiday. Seasoned fried turkeys are available for preorder and until noon at Bojangles on Thanksgiving Day.

Boston Market

This all-American chain thrives on Thanksgiving. You can stop by for a solo Thanksgiving Day Meal with turkey, sides and pie, feed the whole family with an Oven to Table meal that serves up to 12 or order a Hot & Ready delivery buffet.

Cracker Barrel

Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year at Cracker Barrel. The chain, which is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving and starts serving up the traditional turkey meal at 11 a.m., expects to serve 1.4 million meals over the nine days surrounding the holiday. If you're stopping by, expect traditional Thanksgiving items like turkey, sugar-cured ham, sweet potato casserole and tons of pie.

Related: Marcus Lemonis's Top 10 Tips for Businesses This Holiday Season

Golden Corral

The family-style chain is offering an all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving buffet for $12.99. Plus, Golden Corral, which usually only serves breakfast on weekends, is opening up early on Black Friday for a post-Thanksgiving breakfast.

Maggiano's Little Italy

Italian for Thanksgiving? Maggiano's is on it. The Italian chain is serving a traditional turkey dinner with Italian sides and desserts including bruschetta, gnocchi and tiramisu.

Ruth's Chris

The steakhouse is carving up turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. Of course, a traditional Thanksgiving meal is pricier at the upscale restaurant than some other options on the list, costing $39.95 per guest or $12.95 for kids.

Starbucks

If you're craving caffeine, check out Starbucks's Thanksgiving Blend. The coffee chain calls the blend a "spicy, full-bodied brew that reveals subtle herbal notes when paired with turkey and stuffing," but you can buy the beans even when it isn't the holiday season.

Related: 3 Reasons You Should Adopt an Attitude of Gratitude