Restaurants Ask Customers to #DineSmall on Small Business Saturday

November 25, 2014 1 min read

Local restaurants are getting into the holiday spirit this Small Business Saturday.

Five years after its creation, Small Business Saturday has established itself as a post-Thanksgiving tradition. This year, the Small Business Administration is partnering with the National Restaurant Association to encourage shoppers to continue to support local businesses after a full day of shopping by dining local.

The event, dubbed #DineSmall, additionally encourages small businesses to expand their hours to entice customers to dine locally. Restaurants can promote special menus for Small Business Saturday with the #DineSmall and #ShowUsYourMenu hashtags.

Local restaurants make up a key portion of small businesses, with nine out of 10 restaurants have fewer than 50 employees. Take the opportunity to find new restaurants near you this Saturday – you never know when you might find your new favorite local joint.

