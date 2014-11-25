Small Business Saturday

Restaurants Ask Customers to #DineSmall on Small Business Saturday

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Restaurants Ask Customers to #DineSmall on Small Business Saturday
Image credit: Pixabay
Reporter
1 min read

Local restaurants are getting into the holiday spirit this Small Business Saturday.

Five years after its creation, Small Business Saturday has established itself as a post-Thanksgiving tradition. This year, the Small Business Administration is partnering with the National Restaurant Association to encourage shoppers to continue to support local businesses after a full day of shopping by dining local.

Related: Small-Business Owners Who Aren't Experts in Their Fields Will End Up Paying a Hefty Price

The event, dubbed #DineSmall, additionally encourages small businesses to expand their hours to entice customers to dine locally. Restaurants can promote special menus for Small Business Saturday with the #DineSmall and #ShowUsYourMenu hashtags.

Local restaurants make up a key portion of small businesses, with nine out of 10 restaurants have fewer than 50 employees. Take the opportunity to find new restaurants near you this Saturday – you never know when you might find your new favorite local joint. 

Related: Marcus Lemonis's Top 10 Tips for Businesses This Holiday Season

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Saturday

6 Small Businesses Worth Supporting This Holiday Season

Small Business Saturday

It's Naive for Small Business to Expect Much From Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday

Restaurants Ask Customers to #DineSmall on Small Business Saturday