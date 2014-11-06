My Queue

Design

Masterpieces To Be Presented At The Louvre Abu Dhabi

Masterpieces To Be Presented At The Louvre Abu Dhabi
Image credit: en.wikipedia.org
La Belle Ferronniére Leonardo da Vinci Milan, Italy, 1495-1499 Wood (noyer)
Startup Section Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you fancy seeing a da Vinci or Monet up close, residents of the UAE won't have to go very far. Along with its own collection, the Louvre Abu Dhabi has announced that it will also display approximately 300 artworks on loan from French institutions by the Masters. Gathered from establishments such as Museè du Louvre, Museè d'Orsay et de l'Orangerie, Centre Pompidou, and Museé du quai Branly, get your OMG-I- can't-believe-it feelings all fired up with this stellar art-history line up. Some of the works scheduled to be on show? Leonardo da Vinci's La Belle Ferronniére famous for influencing Renaissance artists to adopt naturalism as an oil painting technique and the mystery of the woman's true identity; Claude Monet's The Saint-Lazare Station, an abstract take on then-modern life focusing on colors and light rather than machines and passers-by; a Vincent Van Gogh's Self Portrait, and Andy Warhol's Big Electric Chair, part of his Death and Disaster interpreted as a commentary on society's lack of empathy with regular death and tragedy. Here's a bit of trivia: it will be the first time that Da Vinci's La Belle Ferronniére will be exhibited outside of Europe.

Keeping in mind the incalculable value of the artwork, and relevance to Louvre Abu Dhabi's narrative, the selection was made by Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority, Agence France-Museums and 13 French museums and public institutions that will loan the works. Getting the itch for a bit of art discourse? Beginning this month and running until the 27th of May next year, the Louvre Abu Dhabi: Talking Art Series will host four panel discussions examining themes on the Louvre Abu Dhabi's collection. Organized at various UAE university campuses, it's specifically catered to students (and art buffs).

