Here's How to Get Liam Neeson to Endorse You on LinkedIn (Yes, Really.)

2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On Jan. 9, Liam Neeson resumes his role as former government operative and current badass Bryan Mills in Taken 3.

To promote the movie, the folks at 20th Century Fox have cooked up a somewhat unconventional marketing strategy: while hitting all the usual social media bases (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram), Taken 3 is also being promoted on LinkedIn.

As anyone who saw the first movie in the Taken franchise can tell you, one of the film's most memorable lines involves Mills outlining his "very particular set of skills."

These skills, as you may recall, where "acquired over a very long career." Mills may be an original, but he's certainly not the only one to have developed a "particular set of skills" over the course of a career -- lots of people on LinkedIn claim to have done the exact same thing.

Related: 8 Types of Photos You Should Never Use on Your LinkedIn Profile

No one, however, can claim that his or her LinkedIn skills have been personally endorsed by Bryan Mills.

That's about to change. Taken 3 will select one lucky fan to have his or her "particular set of [LinkedIn] skills" endorsed by Mills himself. (To enter, visit fox.co/Taken3LinkedIn.com; the competition ends Dec. 23, and a winner will be announced Jan. 4).

"For one lucky applicant, I will find your LinkedIn profile, I will review it, and I will record a video of myself endorsing your particular set of skills," Neeson explains in a video announcing the contest."Good luck."

Because the offer sounds better in Neeson's distinctive brogue, check out the contest announcement video below:

Linkedin

