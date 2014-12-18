To Expand Sales in 2015 Consider Offering More to the Clients Who Already Trust You

December 18, 2014 3 min read

Sales is a bit like dating. That first kiss is nerve wracking but the second is easy. There is a lesson in that for business owners looking for ways to increase revenue, which is top of mind now as they look optimistically to the year ahead.

More often than not, business owners exert effort trying to expand their client or customer base. It is the business owner’s default -- more revenue needs to come from more customers. But if you are in a relationship-based business (versus transaction based), then look to other services to offer in your repertoire. It is likely easier to make repeat sales to existing clients who trust and value your work versus finding new ones. Many business owners don’t spend enough time getting creative in this way.

Adding more clients can be a greater challenge than adding to the menu of services, as long as new services don't water down your primary services.