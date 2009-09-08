Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Despite today's market, countless business owners are finding ways to weather the economic storm and keep their businesses profitable. The gut instinct for many is to look for ways to cut costs internally by trimming headcount, salary or employee hours, or seeking ways to reduce production costs or improve efficiency. Some business owners, though, could benefit from considering business expansion.



There are plenty of ways to expand a business. The most basic form of expansion is to focus on your current customer base and adapt your business's offerings to fit your customers' changing needs. This may involve purchasing new equipment or enhancing the inventory selection to provide more products or services to a larger variety of demographics. Excellent customer service is also essential when today's consumers have many options available to them. Providing additional support hours at the request of customers, for example, is a surefire way to maintain a more loyal following and possibly generate word-of-mouth recommendations.



You can also look to expand your business to new customers by introducing a new location, acquiring a competitor or moving into a related industry. Not only will these expansion opportunities help position your company for continued growth, but they will also enhance your business's selling power once it comes time to exit the business.



Still, there are a number of questions every business owner should ask themselves before considering any type of expansion:



What Type of Expansion is Right for Me?

Not all types of expansion will work for every business or for every industry. Business owners need to be particularly diligent in researching what will work for them and what resources they have at their disposal. Before considering expansion, rule out the options you know are not plausible, or that you simply don't have the time, money or desire to pursue.



You can make this decision by doing some initial research. If you're considering expansion that goes beyond internal activity or purchase, talk to local business brokers and ask for their input regarding what trends they are seeing in your industry.



You can also look at competitors that have expanded to see what they did and where they succeeded or failed.



Will I Really Benefit From Expansion?

There are several benefits that could come with business expansion, but there is also a lot of assumed risk.



Some things to consider include:

Economies of scale: Will expansion result in any cost advantages for your business?

Will expansion result in any cost advantages for your business? Customer base: Will expansion expose you to new customers? And will your existing customers remain loyal while you work through any growing pains?

Will expansion expose you to new customers? And will your existing customers remain loyal while you work through any growing pains? Yourself:Will expansion bring unavoidable stress into your life that could potentially deter your ability to successfully operate the business under the new expansion?