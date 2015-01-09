Keeping a Daily Journal Can Give You Tremendous Power

January 9, 2015 5 min read

For over three years, I have reaped unbelievable benefits from keeping and writing in a journal daily. Being able to have a place where I can analyze where I am, see my daily progress and capture quotes/sayings that really move me has been incredibly beneficial.

As the late Jim Rohn once said, “A life worth living is a life worth recording.”

Not only can a journal be a place where we store important information, record quotes or sayings that move us, but it’s also a wonderful tool to help us analyze where we are at and where we want to go.

A journal can be used in a number of different ways. Personally, I do quite a few different things in my journal. Below, I will give you an excerpt from my own personal journal, but first I want to jump into five reasons why you should consider keeping a journal.

1. Increase your happiness by listing five things you are grateful for each day.

Before I do anything else, I begin to list five to 10 things I am grateful for that particular day. There is tremendous power in actually writing down on paper what you are grateful for. The pen to paper to mind connection is magical.

2. Keep track of your goals by logging daily action steps.

The little things can pay big dividends. Being able to physically write your goals for the year and track the action steps that are being taken towards them is a sure path to success. You might notice you didn’t do as much one day in comparison to another. This will help pinpoint areas of growth so more can be done to maintain consistent progress, even on a bad day.

3. Jot down key lessons learned throughout the day or notes from a book you are currently reading.

Find a quote you like and write it down. Learn something new from an online course you are enrolled in and write it down. However you are learning or searching for ways to grow as an individual, being able to write down what you learned is reinforcing the concept. You’ll be able to go back at a later date and look at what was written to refresh your memory.

4. Monitor your health and fitness gains.

Sometimes something might or might not be working, but being able to quickly write down the results you are seeing, your actual workout you did for the day, or how you felt before and after the workout is setting you up for optimal health because you are making it a priority.

5. Take motivation levels to a whole new level and grow individually daily.

Being able to write down how you are feeling, what you are learning, quotes and sayings that move and inspire you is motivating. When you go back and look at what you wrote the previous day, you will be able to see progress or a saying that inspires you to move faster and work harder.

Those are just a few ways I use my own personal journal. There really is no right or wrong way.

As promised, here is an excerpt from my very own personal journal to give you a good idea on how to get started:

Aug. 7, 2013

- Today I am extremely grateful for the health of my family and friends. Without them, I am nothing.

- I am grateful for the opportunity to be speaking to 1,000 business leaders on how to maximize their performance as an organization. I feel so blessed to be able to do what I love but more importantly serve others.

Fitness and health

I ran 2.5 miles this morning and got in a light dynamic lower-body workout before prepping for my speech. I felt great before and after my workout. I reached my goal today of drinking 1 liter immediately upon waking. Before bed tonight, I will spend 10 to 15 minutes stretching.

Daily objectives

To serve and bring tremendous value to the client. Spend time before and after the event talking with employees on ways they think the organization can grow and become better. Report my talks with leadership with a follow up phone call.

I came across a quote from Norman Vincent Peale today that really touched me.

“Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers you cannot be successful or happy.”

This quote speaks volumes in so many ways. Self-confidence is an absolute must for anyone striving to achieve their biggest goals and dreams in life.

It’s my hope that after reading this you feel a little more compelled to utilize the tremendous power of a journal. It can be a fantastic tool to help make 2015 a fantastic year for you. Even if you are a little reluctant at first, just try it for 30 days.

I can confidently say that I think you will be pretty satisfied after the 30 days are up and won’t want to stop anytime thereafter.

