'The Wolf of Wall Street' and 'Game of Thrones' Top the Most Pirated Media of 2014

Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

While Sony's controversial comedy The Interview is the embattled studio's most watched online film ever (complete with an $18 million opening weekend), piracy certainly is still alive and well.

Perhaps ironic given its subject matter, but The Wolf of Wall Street, Martin Scorsese's based-on-a-true-story tale of Wall Street excesses and corruption, is the most pirated film of 2014, with over more than 30 million illegal downloads, according to Variety and analytics company Excipio. Disney's animated juggernaut Frozen came in at a close second.

While the top 20 most downloaded films included some prestigious movies like 12 Years a Slave (at number 10) and Gravity (at number four), the majority of the most pirated flicks were largely big blockbuster franchises, adapted from books --Divergent, Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug -- superhero sequels and reboots like Godzilla and Robocop, although Excipio was unclear as to how many of the more than 29 million illegal downloads were for the '87 original.

Meanwhile on the TV side, the site TorrentFreak found that for the third year running, HBO's Game of Thrones is the most pirated program of 2014 with more than 8 million downloads from BitTorrent, followed by AMC's The Walking Dead (4.2 million), and CBS's The Big Bang Theory (3.6 million), the consistently most watched cable drama and network comedy.

For the full lists, head on over to Variety and TorrentFreak

