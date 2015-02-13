26 Little-Known Facts About Google (Infographic)

February 13, 2015 1 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



You probably didn't know Google's original name was Backrub. It was inspired by the system's method of using back links to find and rank pages.

That's just the beginning of the interesting facts about Google this infographic by WhoIsHostingThis? features. It lists 26 facts you probably didn't know about the technology company, like:

1. The first Google Doodle was an out-of-office message. Google's founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, posted it in 1998 to let users know they wouldn't be able to fix technology issues while they attended the Burning Man festival.

2. Google's homepage is simply designed because when Page and Brin launched the site, they didn't know enough about HTML to dress up the homepage. They also didn't know how to design a submit button, so users had to press the return key on the keyboard to launch their searches.

3. Google Street View features about 28 million miles of photographed roads.

4. Google has averaged one company acquisition a week since 2010. Google acquired YouTube through a series of meetings at Denny's.

5. In 2002, Google added Klingon as a language option.

Check out the infographic for more: