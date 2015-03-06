My Queue

Product Design

Smart Home: Blossom Masters The Waterworks

Smart Home: Blossom Masters The Waterworks
Image credit: Blossom
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 A new watering system from Blossom extends smart home reach to your backyard. The smart sprinkler system is a first of its kind- it conserves water (significantly reducing bills) and can be controlled from a smartphone, tablet or computer. Blossom works by leveraging the QCA7000, a Qualcomm Inc. product, connecting over the home’s existing electrical system and works with an existing system’s wires, valves and sprinklers. The Wi-Fi enabled system is easy to install and can then be managed remotely. Perhaps its most impressive feature is the sprinkler’s ability to use automated weather intelligence. By cloud computing, Blossom can determine an optimal irrigation schedule taking into account rainfall and the amount of water needed based on weather conditions. The Blossom controller definitely ups a home’s intelligence, making it smarter from the inside out.

