My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sales

6 Steps to Launching Your Social Sales Campaign on LinkedIn (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Social selling is all the buzz these days, but what is it, who’s doing it and why is it so important right now?

But first, hold the phone. Thankfully it has zero to do with dialing for dollars (old-school cold calling). Put simply, social selling is when salespeople -- and marketers, recruiters and account reps -- use social media platforms to directly interact with sales prospects.

“Social selling has the power to help establish a positive reputation, unearth hard-to-find information, and make important contacts in a scalable way,” LinkedIn vice president of sales Mike Derezin told Entrepreneur. “In today’s digital and data driven age, online is how perceptions are shaped, so for anyone working in sales today, it’s a real miss to not make it core to their strategy.”

Related: 10 Questions to Ask When Creating Your LinkedIn Company Page

When done right, social selling is also a highly effective lead generation, relationship building and conversion tool. When done wrong, it can alienate prospects and send them packing. Getting the delicate social sales do-si-do just right can be tricky. It’s best to start strong with a solid game plan.   

LinkedIn, the a 347 million-plus member professional social network and creator of a popular fee-based social selling tool called Sales Navigator -- has put together a crash course in how to get started in social sales in the helpful infographic below. The guide walks you through six simple steps to launching a successful social sales campaign, from to setting up your social presence to finding and attracting the right prospects, to measuring and optimizing results.

Check it out below.

Click to Enlarge

6 Steps to Launching Your Social Sales Campaign on LinkedIn (Infographic)

Related: 3 Simple Ways to Use LinkedIn to Boost Sales

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sales

8 Tips You Can Use to Improve Your Sales Numbers

Sales

Top 5 Counterproductive Questions to Never Ask on a Cold Call

Sales

This Is How Founders Fail When Hiring Their First VP of Sales