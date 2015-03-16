My Queue

Eggs

Egg Industry Taps Kevin Bacon as New Spokesperson

Egg Industry Taps Kevin Bacon as New Spokesperson
Image credit: Incredible Egg
It's the perfect breakfast combination: Eggs and Bacon. Kevin Bacon, that is.

The American Egg Board launched a print and online ad campaign starring actor Kevin Bacon. While 'Got Milk' ads are well-known for their celebrity stars, this is the first time that the egg industry has used a Hollywood star in a marketing push, reports The New York Times.

Related: Why Shake Shack's Danny Meyer Says the iPhone Helped End the Fast-Food Era

After being shunned as a high-cholesterol food for decades, the egg appears to be making a comeback. Last year, the average American consumed 259.8 a year, up from 249.3 in 2010, according to the Department of Agriculture, the Times reports. Part of that uptick is a result of consumers shifting away from carbs and embracing high-protein options.

Check out the first "web film," featuring Bacon, eggs and awkward sexual tension below.

Related: Fast-Food Breakfast Buzz Boosts Egg Whites' Prices

