5 Fast, Easy and Free Blog Idea Generators That Will Change the Way You Write

Stumped on the latest topic for your company's blog? Sweating bullets and banging your head against your keyboard hoping to rattle loose something catchy, thought-provoking, persuasive?

Fear not!

After wading through the mire that is the field of topic generators out there, here are my favorites. Oh, and they're free, too. Phew...!

1. HubSpot’s Blog Topic Generator

HubSpot is the biggest tool in the world for marketing automation. Type in three keywords you want to work with and click "GIVE ME BLOG TOPICS." The tool will provide a list of related topics. Not all will be suitable, but you’ll find a few good ones.

If you enter the keywords blogging, adwords and marketing, you might get:

7 Things About Blogging Your Boss Wants To Know

How To Solve The Biggest Problems With Adwords

14 Common Misconceptions About Marketing

2. Build Your Own Blog’s Idea Generator

The majority of blog topic generator tools lets you put in keywords you want to write about and then creates topic possibilities. Build Your Own Blog is slightly different in that you just tap the “generate blog post idea” button, and off you go.

You’ll need to tailor these random suggestions to fit your target audience and your article’s content.

3. Portent’s Content Idea Generator

This tool is a piece of cake to use, and its chalkboard background makes it fun to play with. Simply add the keyword, and hit the "enter" button. You get one title and content suggestion each time you click.

This generator has some personality, adding witty comments and jokes in bubbles alongside the topic suggestions. If the title isn't what you expected or seems silly, you can refresh it as many times as you wish to find a gem. (The only difference between a content idea generator and a blog topic generator is that the former lets you fill in only one keyword per search while the latter allows you to enter three.)

4. Content Ideator

The Content Ideator is an easy-to-use topic generator tool that's similar to Portent’s Content Idea Generator. Input your noun of choice, and it will show you all the results related to your keyword. You can view up to 90 pages worth of topics according to your search.

For example, if you enter the keyword "writer’s block," the Content Ideator will generate more than a hundred potential topics such as:

Writer's Block -- How To Overcome A Writer's Greatest Curse

Writing Prompts To Overcome Writer's Block Considered -- Case Study

How to Write an Outline: I've Got Writer's Block and No Time Until My Deadline!

Check out other tools first unless you’re up for digging to find the topic that speaks to you.

5. Tweak Your Biz Title Generator

TweakYourBiz is similar to both the content generator and blog topic generator -- enter a keyword and the tool will create a big list -- hundreds, actually. Your page will be filled with a number of topics that are divided into different sections such as List, Best and How-to. This categorization will help you easily find and choose the right headline. For instance, enter the keyword "blogging," and you might get the following:

Lists: Apply These 6 Secret Techniques To Improve Blogging

Best: Best Blogging Tips You Will Read This Year

How To: How To Improve At Blogging In 60 Minutes

Questions: Are You Embarrassed By Your Blogging Skills? Here’s What To Do

