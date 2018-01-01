Yoav Vilner

Guest Writer
Startup mentor, CEO and tech blogger
Yoav Vilner is a CEO, startup mentor and a blogger. He has been featured on CNBC, Forbes, Huffington post and more.

7 Novice Mistakes to Avoid When Adopting Smart Devices for Your Company
Many companies launch Internet of Things initiatives but few are successfully implemented.
Power to the People: How Energy Works on the Blockchain and Why Entrepreneurs Should Pay Attention
Most of us can't control where our power is coming from, yet. But, with blockchain, that day is coming; and businesses will benefit.
2019 Will Be a Revolutionary Year for Online Shopping
Mobile, bots, artificial intelligence and augmented reality come together.
Why Marketers Are Working With HR to Take Ownership of Company Culture
Culture is the foundation of your brand and culture begins with the people you hire.
3 Ways Drone Startups Are Making Dangerous Workplaces Safer
Potential hazards such as loose scaffolding or fuel tank leaks are identified earlier.
Prospects Will Ignore You Reciting a List of Product Features but They Like a Good Story
Stop reading the product manual to potential clients and start helping them see your product as a solution they can use.
Effective Email Strategies for Startups Marketing on a Budget
Develop personas, and write customized emails that offer genuine value.
10 Financial Tips for the Entrepreneurial Student
You probably don't have much money but you will probably never again have so much access to so many free resources.
Yes, You Can Still Bootstrap Your Startup From Zero to Millions of Users.
Against the odds, but it's possible. Or at least it's not impossible.
4 Emerging Fintech Trends Relevant to Every Entrepreneur
Cryptocurrencies are important but there is a lot more than Bitcoin reshaping commerce.
Chatbots 101: The Evolution of Customer Retention's Latest Trend
Bots never get impatient with your customers.
What I Learned From Mentoring Startups in the World's Best Accelerators
Read this if you're a startup in the pre-accelerator phase.
4 Ways to Decide Whether You Should Pursue Your Startup Idea
Is your brilliant startup idea really that brilliant? Test it, and find out for sure.
Native Ads Are the Backbone of Business In These 3 Industries
It's advertising so smart that the consumer often doesn't even realize it's an ad.
4 Content-Marketing Methods to Stay Above Your Competition
It's important to come prepared with the right ammunition.
