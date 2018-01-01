Yoav Vilner

Internet of Things
7 Novice Mistakes to Avoid When Adopting Smart Devices for Your Company
Many companies launch Internet of Things initiatives but few are successfully implemented.
Blockchain
Power to the People: How Energy Works on the Blockchain and Why Entrepreneurs Should Pay Attention
Most of us can't control where our power is coming from, yet. But, with blockchain, that day is coming; and businesses will benefit.
Online Shopping
2019 Will Be a Revolutionary Year for Online Shopping
Mobile, bots, artificial intelligence and augmented reality come together.
Company Culture
Why Marketers Are Working With HR to Take Ownership of Company Culture
Culture is the foundation of your brand and culture begins with the people you hire.
Technology
3 Ways Drone Startups Are Making Dangerous Workplaces Safer
Potential hazards such as loose scaffolding or fuel tank leaks are identified earlier.
Entrepreneurs
Prospects Will Ignore You Reciting a List of Product Features but They Like a Good Story
Stop reading the product manual to potential clients and start helping them see your product as a solution they can use.
Email Marketing
Effective Email Strategies for Startups Marketing on a Budget
Develop personas, and write customized emails that offer genuine value.
Young Entrepreneurs
10 Financial Tips for the Entrepreneurial Student
You probably don't have much money but you will probably never again have so much access to so many free resources.
Starting a Business
Yes, You Can Still Bootstrap Your Startup From Zero to Millions of Users.
Against the odds, but it's possible. Or at least it's not impossible.
FinTech
4 Emerging Fintech Trends Relevant to Every Entrepreneur
Cryptocurrencies are important but there is a lot more than Bitcoin reshaping commerce.
Marketing
Chatbots 101: The Evolution of Customer Retention's Latest Trend
Bots never get impatient with your customers.
Startups
What I Learned From Mentoring Startups in the World's Best Accelerators
Read this if you're a startup in the pre-accelerator phase.
Startups
4 Ways to Decide Whether You Should Pursue Your Startup Idea
Is your brilliant startup idea really that brilliant? Test it, and find out for sure.
Advertising
Native Ads Are the Backbone of Business In These 3 Industries
It's advertising so smart that the consumer often doesn't even realize it's an ad.
Content Marketing
4 Content-Marketing Methods to Stay Above Your Competition
It's important to come prepared with the right ammunition.