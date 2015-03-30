5 Reasons Why You Should 'Think Colossal' When It Comes to Your Dreams

March 30, 2015 3 min read

Most of us have seen the question, “What would you attempt to do if you knew you could not fail?” That simple yet insightful query aims to get to the core of what really motivates us, past any fears or self-limiting beliefs that are holding us back. It’s a phrase that can act as a catalyst in our pursuit of our true potential.

People too often talk themselves out of going for it before they’ve even seriously considered their dreams. Thoughts such as “It’s not realistic,” “I’m too old,” “I'm not talented enough,” or “That's pie-in-the-sky thinking” can cause even the best and brightest among us to stop dead in our tracks before even taking our first step.

That need not be the case. Here are five ways the simple process of "thinking colossal" can change your life:

1. Get energized!

The mere process of jotting down on paper a mammoth target should be enough to get your spine tingling with excitement. An average goal elicits average motivation, but a goal that resonates passionately with you can change your outlook on everything. Suddenly you have a mission and purpose that wasn’t there before.

2. To do big things requires big thinking.

You wouldn’t be reading an article such as this if you had mediocre thoughts and desires in life. And the people who accomplish things out of the ordinary in this world are the individuals who’ve out-dreamed, out-thought, out-planned and out-executed the rest of us. Remember: Big thinking always starts with a dream.

3. Big thinking sets the wheels in motion.

A colossal goal should energize you to your very core. Use this inspiration as fuel to take action and develop a step-by-step plan to make it happen. And if your goal is truly inspirational and monumental, you’ll be inspired to get started now . . . which is half the battle.

4. Inspire others around you.

Big dreamers who walk the talk have a knack for bringing everyone around them up a notch or two. To accomplish your goals, it’s likely you’ll need lots of help along the way. When others witness you taking massive action to turn your biggest ideas into reality, they can’t help but want to be a part of something special, too.

5. Strive for your maximum potential.

Without a vision that stretches and truly inspires you, it’s unlikely you’ll ever know or reach your true maximum potential. Great, worthwhile accomplishments rarely happen as a result of luck. They are a result of chasing dreams that some believed impossible, but you took a different tack. You willed them to become real.

