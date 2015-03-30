My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Project Grow

5 Reasons Why You Should 'Think Colossal' When It Comes to Your Dreams

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Reasons Why You Should 'Think Colossal' When It Comes to Your Dreams
Image credit: Snapwire Snaps
Contributor
Chief Operating Officer of N2 Publishing
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most of us have seen the question, “What would you attempt to do if you knew you could not fail?” That simple yet insightful query aims to get to the core of what really motivates us, past any fears or self-limiting beliefs that are holding us back. It’s a phrase that can act as a catalyst in our pursuit of our true potential.

Related: Where Will You Find Your Next Great Idea?

People too often talk themselves out of going for it before they’ve even seriously considered their dreams. Thoughts such as “It’s not realistic,” “I’m too old,” “I'm not talented enough,” or “That's pie-in-the-sky thinking” can cause even the best and brightest among us to stop dead in our tracks before even taking our first step.

That need not be the case. Here are five ways the simple process of "thinking colossal" can change your life:

1. Get energized!

The mere process of jotting down on paper a mammoth target should be enough to get your spine tingling with excitement. An average goal elicits average motivation, but a goal that resonates passionately with you can change your outlook on everything. Suddenly you have a mission and purpose that wasn’t there before.

2. To do big things requires big thinking.

You wouldn’t be reading an article such as this if you had mediocre thoughts and desires in life. And the people who accomplish things out of the ordinary in this world are the individuals who’ve out-dreamed, out-thought, out-planned and out-executed the rest of us. Remember: Big thinking always starts with a dream.

3. Big thinking sets the wheels in motion.

A colossal goal should energize you to your very core. Use this inspiration as fuel to take action and develop a step-by-step plan to make it happen. And if your goal is truly inspirational and monumental, you’ll be inspired to get started now . . . which is half the battle.

Related: 10 Motivating Quotes to Help You Spring Into Action

4. Inspire others around you.

Big dreamers who walk the talk have a knack for bringing everyone around them up a notch or two. To accomplish your goals, it’s likely you’ll need lots of help along the way. When others witness you taking massive action to turn your biggest ideas into reality, they can’t help but want to be a part of something special, too.

5. Strive for your maximum potential.

Without a vision that stretches and truly inspires you, it’s unlikely you’ll ever know or reach your true maximum potential. Great, worthwhile accomplishments rarely happen as a result of luck. They are a result of chasing dreams that some believed impossible, but you took a different tack. You willed them to become real.

Related: 10 Motivating Quotes to Help You Spring Into Action 

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Project Grow

How 3 Entrepreneurs Came up With Their Business Ideas

Project Grow

The Top TED Talks of 2019 So Far -- and What You Can Learn From Them

Project Grow

9 Quotes on Success and Failure from J.K. Rowling