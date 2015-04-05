Social Media

Three Signs You Need A Personal Twitter Account

Guest Writer
Columnist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Countless numbers of people use Twitter daily; some use it professionally, while others tweet for personal pleasure, and some for a combination of both reasons. If you’re not careful to distinguish between the two, your career could go from awesome to a total bust in 140 characters or less- just ask Justine Sacco. For all of you professionals out there currently tweeting your career away from a single account, here are three indicators that you may need a separate one for personal use.

1. You’re Emotional

If you find yourself constantly tweeting about how something made you feel, establish a personal account. Your colleagues and clients don’t need to hear about the significant other whom you love (then hate, then love again), or your sister who thinks she’s prettier than you because, well- she is. Business affiliates do not care to ride your emotional rollercoaster, and besides, it makes you look unstable. Seriously.

2. You’re Apologetic

Prefacing or following an inappropriate tweet with an apology on a regular basis kills the vibe. It also gives the impression that you’re unsure of yourself or lacking confidence. Establish a separate account, tweet for a single audience, and keep it real!

3. You’re A Poser

If your office and after-hours digital personas are drastically different, you need a personal account. What’s the purpose of being all tightly-wound at work, if you’re going to let it all hang out on Twitter après 6 p.m.? Respect your business associates enough to behave like a professional, even (and especially) online.

