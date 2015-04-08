Family Matters in Oman: Sumo Sushi & Bento Expands Across The GCC

April 8, 2015 3 min read

“Sumo Sushi & Bento was founded by a family who started their first restaurant because in 2000, [because] Dubai lacked a warm family dining experience, and they missed the sushi they enjoyed at home. Our expansion strategy is therefore partially based on identifying franchisees who have similar values, a love of good food and a sincere desire to adopt these principles within their restaurants,” says Alpha Maiava, Franchise Sales and International Growth Manager for Sumo Sushi & Bento International. For the company’s second GCC expansion outside of the UAE (the first Gulf country expansion was in Bahrain), Sumo Sushi opted to partner with Naranjee Hirjee & Co. LLC., a family enterprise based in Oman who just celebrated a century of doing business.

Naranjee is an established company with a long history in Oman. The founders can chart the business back over a hundred years. This means they have the experience to make their franchise successful- rapidly. Also, as a family business we believe that they will enrich our company culture and reinforce our shared values. This will become increasingly important as we continue to expand across the GCC and internationally.” According to Maiava, Sumo Sushi is looking for franchisees who still have positive corporate and social bonds as a company priority, adding that they “chose partners who are committed to our vision of offering a happier Japa- nese dining experience by employing good people and offering good food and good fun.”