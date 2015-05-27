My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Coffee

You're Drinking Coffee All Wrong. Here's How to Fix That. (VIDEO)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Coffee addicts, you may want to sit down for this: If you pound coffee immediately after waking up -- newsflash -- you’re doing it all wrong. Turns out the best caffeine buzzes come to those who wait.

So say Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown, the brains behind AsapSCIENCE, a popular science education channel on YouTube. The cheeky Canadian scientists have freshly brewed a video that crushes the long-cherished ritual of scoring your caffeine fix first thing in the morning.

How could they? Sacré brew!

Related: Long Live the Coffee Drinker: Why You Shouldn't Feel Bad For Being a Coffee Addict

Per the pair, sipping a cup of Joe right after rising doesn’t perk you up as much as you’d think and maybe not at all. Unfortunately it doesn’t achieve much aside from building up your caffeine tolerance, causing you to need, want and desperately crave more and more of the ancient stimulant to feel its effects.

You can blame the pesky stress hormone cortisol, essentially your body’s own version of caffeine, for rendering your morning cuppa moot. Thanks to your primal alarm clock, the circadian rhythm, cortisol levels tend to peak between 8 and 9 a.m., around when most of us coffee heads start slamming liquid motivation like our lives depend on it. Cortisol is busy doing its job at that time, making us feel awake and alert.

Related: Can't Sleep? This Coffee Should Do the Trick. (Yes, We Said Coffee.)

The bad news: Spiking the breakfast cortisol chemical cocktail with a caffeinated beverage is redundant, basically useless. The good news: Pounding coffee later in the morning, when cortisol isn’t coursing through your veins on cue, will perk your zombie rump up, just like you like it to. Like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers said, the waiting is the hardest part. 

For a more detailed dive into why you’re drinking coffee all wrong and how you can fix it, hold your morning mug and check out AsapSCIENCE’s eye-opening explainer.

Related: 7 Reasons Too Much Coffee Is Killing Your Career

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coffee

Here's the Process to Create One of the Best Cups of Coffee I've Ever Had

Coffee

U.S. Coffee Consumption by the Numbers (Infographic)

Coffee

Which Country Has the Cheapest Cup of Coffee in the World?