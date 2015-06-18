LinkedIn May Have Two New Standalone Apps Up Its Sleeve

June 18, 2015 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

LinkedIn is currently developing two new, standalone apps, The Wall Street Journal reports, a move in line with the company's recent strategy, spearheaded by chief executive Jeff Weiner, to unbundle its services on mobile.

LinkedIn Groups, which notifies users when messages are posted in groups to which they belong, and LinkedIn LookUp, designed to allow workers to find out information on their colleagues, are the two apps currently being tested, according to the WSJ report, although it's unknown when either will launch.

We reached out to LinkedIn to confirm that it is testing these apps, but have yet to hear back.

Related: Is LinkedIn Trying to Catch You Lying on Your Resume? Maybe.

If and when they do launch, the two new apps will join eight existing LinkedIn apps: in a nod to the more than half of its traffic that now comes from mobile, LinkedIn has developed a series of single-purpose apps in a push to make it more efficient for users to access individual services on the network. Last summer, for example, the company unveiled a standalone app for job seekers, designed to allow job seekers to easily search for new positions on the go.

In addition to the two new apps, LinkedIn is also working to simplify its messaging system, according to the WSJ report.

Unlike Facebook – which forced users to download its standalone Messenger app – LinkedIn's central app contains all the features of its standalone apps, including messaging.

Related: The Best Way to Network on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn