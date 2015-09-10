These Are the Crazy, Silly, Cute Emoji Coming to iOS 9.1

September 10, 2015 2 min read

Say cheese and hold your mini horses. Just when you thought we’d reached peak emoji, more are on the way for Apple heads everywhere. At long last, a unicorn, a scorpion, a burrito and a taco, along with a grip of equally adorable ideograms we’ve been waiting for, are all neatly baked into the tech giant’s forthcoming mobile operating system.

The fresh crop of emoji was spied last night in a beta developer version of iOS 9.1. For now, the new expressive icons are only available to people with paid Apple developer accounts. When we commoners eventually install the update, which Apple has yet to announce a release date for, we’ll be gleefully afloat in jazzy hands of all kinds, including one flipping the bird, a recent wise-ass stunner from the Unicode Consortium. You choose the skin tone.

Related: Emojis Are Coming to a Theater Near You

On top of various lovely hands making various lovely gestures and a smiley face upchucking money, you’ll also see a holey wedge of cheese, an impressively plumaged turkey, a half-opened chocolate bar and, you know you love them, cuddly-faced animals of all stripes. Two tiny paws up, the baby tiger couldn’t be any cuter.

Standing out from the pack are several blatantly religiously-themed additions, include a string of Buddhist prayer beads, a mosque, a synagogue and the Kaaba (Islam’s most sacred site in the heart of Mecca). Certain sports were also folded into the mix, like snowboarding, badminton, volleyball and ping pong. Sorry, kids, still no stoner frisbee.

Related: Picture This: Emoji Passwords

To tide you over until you get your eyes -- and your texting fingers -- on the perky new emoji on your very own Apple device, here’s an eyeful of them, courtesy of The Next Web:

The most important news from the Apple event: NEW EMOJI http://t.co/PdqDdWPWTJ pic.twitter.com/EWSLrhl0MA — Laundry Service (@247LS) September 10, 2015

Related: 'Bacon' and 'Drooling Face' Are Among the 38 New Emojis Arriving Next Year