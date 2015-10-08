This is how Welcome Cure became one-stop solution for all health related problems

October 8, 2015 3 min read

Innovative health care technology platform, Welcome Cure has raised $ 6 million in pre-series A funding from a pool of investors. The venture has raised $ 1million from few high net-worth individuals and $ 5million from one of India’s largest media house. The startup plans to invest the amount in the expansion of health care portal and in building strong marketing strategies.

Founded by Jawahar J. Shah and Punit Desai, Welcome Cure is a one-stop destination that offers quality homeopathic treatment to people globally, regardless of language, location and time barriers. Launched in late 2014 after a year of extensive research, development and execution, company follows processes that adhere to the global standards of HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and HL7 (Health Level-7) security and strict international norms while managing patients.

Connecting patients to expert doctors within the home or workplace, this startup provides complete homeopathic wellness packages including consultation, homeopathic medication, personalized diet and lifestyle advice and medical information.

“Welcome Cure was established with the aim to provide convenient, quality and result-oriented homeopathic treatment to individuals all over the world. We believe that good health cannot be achieved just by medicines, thus Welcome Cure brings together a diverse team of experts and homeopathic physicians to address all health related issues. We plan to change the face of health in the future,” said Jawahar J. Shah, Co-founder, Welcome Cure.

How does it work?

Being a virtual clinic, it offers facilities of online consultation via video chat, live chat, Skype, telephonic and email interactions with expert physicians worldwide, at consumer convenience. Users can avail digital health consultation with the door step delivery of medicines.

In addition to this, case histories and medical reports are also digitized with free storage for lifetime. Periodic reminders and trackers, amazing facts, health tips and diet plans further form a part of the unique features of this health care portal.

It has traction

Venture claims to offer online consultation from over 100 world class renowned doctors registered from across the globe, providing unlimited treatment for over 100 diseases under one digital roof.

The site also offers pocket-friendly health packages varying from three months to two years for their users, making it an end to end online homeopathy platform through web portal and mobile application.

“In a short span of time, we have received an overwhelming response from our users. With a high renewal rate of close to 69 percent; we have proven that our patients love our service and have got wonderful results for their health concerns from our panel doctors. We get consumer traction from various regions globally. We have developed the entire technology in-house over a period of 24 months through the expertise of our health care technology product – Hompath which has been in business for the last two and a half decades and has been used by over 35,000 homeopaths in over 89 countries,” Punit Desai, Co-founder and CEO, Welcome Cure.

Sector Overview

According to the figures, Homeopathy is used by over 600 million people globally and by over 100 million Indians and it’s growing at a rate of over 25 percent year on year. The World Health Organisation has termed Homeopathy as the 2nd largest form of medical science in the world.

In this sector apart from Welcome Cure, Bright Lifecare, which owns and operates online drug marketplace 1mg is also catering to the same space. It has recently acquired homeopathy medicines platform Homeobuy to strengthen its reach. Further, it has rebranded itself as 1mgAyush.