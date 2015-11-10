Marketing

The 3-Part Elevator Pitch Formula You Need to Know

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The 3-Part Elevator Pitch Formula You Need to Know
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
VIP Contributor
Author, Copywriter and Marketing Consultant
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In The Marketing Plan Handbook, author Robert W. Bly explains how you can develop big-picture marketing plans for pennies on the dollar with his 12-step marketing plan. In this edited excerpt, Bly explains how you can quickly create an elevator pitch that grabs people's attention.

Once you’ve painted a vision for your business -- so you understand where you're going and why -- it’s time to clarify what business you’re in. But what does that really mean? It means defining exactly who you are, what you do for people, your pri­mary product or service, and your business’s key streams of income. The first thing you need to do in order to clarify what business you're in is to solidify your elevator pitch.

An elevator pitch is a 30-second answer to the question, “What do you do?” You need an elevator pitch because the question “What do you do?” is one that's usually asked by complete strangers in casual cir­cumstances. In these situations, you don't have a captive audience watching you go through your PowerPoint sales presentation, so your answer must be pithy and to the point.

Why does it matter how you answer the question “What do you do?” when speaking to someone you don’t know? Because you never know when the person you’re speaking to turns out to be a potential customer or referral source.

Most elevator pitches, unfortunately, don’t work because they're just straightforward descriptions of job functions and titles, generating not much else aside from disinterest and a few yawns. For example, a fellow I met at a party once told me, “I'm a certified financial planner with more than 20 years’ experience working.” OK. But who cares?

My friend, sales trainer Paul Karasik, has an antidote to the deadly dull elevator pitch. Karasik’s three-part formula can enable you to quickly construct the perfect elevator pitch. By “perfect,” I mean an elevator pitch that concisely communicates the value your product or service offers in a manner that engages, rather than bores, the other person.

What's the formula? The first part is to ask a question beginning with the words “Do you know?” The question identifies the pain or need that your product or service addresses. For instance, for a financial planner who works mostly with middle-aged women who are separated, divorced, or widowed, and possibly re-entering the workplace, this question might be “Do you know how when women get divorced or re-enter the workforce after many years of depending on a spouse, they're overwhelmed by all the financial decisions they have to make?”

The second part of the formula is a statement that begins with the words “What I do” or “What we do,” followed by a clear description of the products or service you deliver. Continuing with our financial planner, they might say, “What I do is help women gain control of their finances and achieve their personal financial and investment goals.”

The third part of the formula presents a big benefit and begins “so that.” Here’s what the whole thing sounds like: “Do you know how when women get divorced or re-enter the workforce after many years of depending on a spouse, they're overwhelmed by all the financial decisions they have to make? What we do is help women gain control of their finances and achieve their personal financial and investment goals, so that they can stay in the house they've lived in most of their  lives, have enough income to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle, and be free of money worries.”

You can construct your own elevator pitch today using Karasik’s three-part formula:

  1. First part. Ask a question beginning with the words “Do you know?” that identifies the pain or need that your product or service addresses.
  2. Second part. Describe your service, beginning with the words “What I do” or “What we do.”
  3. Third part. Explain why your product or service is valuable by describing the benefits it delivers, beginning with the words “so that.”

That's it. This simple formula can help you craft a memorable elevator pitch so you're prepared every time someone asks "So what do you do?"

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
The Marketing Plan Handbook

The Marketing Plan Handbook

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

6 Essential Influencer-Marketing Truths Every E-Commerce Brand Should Know

Marketing

Overhaul Your SMS Marketing With These 4 Genius Tips

Marketing

5 Must-Adopt Marketing Skills