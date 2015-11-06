Entrepreneurs

Why It's Never Too Late to Become an Entrepreneur (Infographic)

Image credit: Shutterstock
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you’re letting your age stop you from pursuing your dreams of entrepreneurship, don’t.

While it’s certainly impressive to be a wunderkind, age has its advantages. A study by the Founder Institute found that businesses were more likely to succeed as their founders’ age increased up until about age 40.

If you’ve already passed that milestone, fear not. After all, Gordon Bowker founded Starbucks when he was over 50  and Charles Flint founded IBM when he was 61.

Check out the infographic below from SurePayroll and Ghergich & Co. for more info on older entrepreneurs who prove that there’s no age limit for success.

Click to Enlarge

success of old entrepreneurs(Infographic)

