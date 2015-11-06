Why It's Never Too Late to Become an Entrepreneur (Infographic)

November 6, 2015 1 min read

If you’re letting your age stop you from pursuing your dreams of entrepreneurship, don’t.

While it’s certainly impressive to be a wunderkind, age has its advantages. A study by the Founder Institute found that businesses were more likely to succeed as their founders’ age increased up until about age 40.

If you’ve already passed that milestone, fear not. After all, Gordon Bowker founded Starbucks when he was over 50 and Charles Flint founded IBM when he was 61.

Check out the infographic below from SurePayroll and Ghergich & Co. for more info on older entrepreneurs who prove that there’s no age limit for success.

