Get To Know Qatar's Startup Ecosystem: Evently

Get To Know Qatar's Startup Ecosystem: Evently
Image credit: Entrepreneur Middle East
The Evently team with Vice Chairman of Qatar Chamber, Mr. Muhammed Bin Ahmed Bin Towar Al Kuwari at the Enterprise Agility Qatar Awards 2015
Evently was launched in March 2014 on an Android platform", says Fawaz Mohammed, who founded the app with Mufeed Ahmed, Nasser Al Naama and Aisha Al Naama. Today, we are available on Android, iOS, and Blackberry 10, with more than 12,000 downloads. We have covered more than 600 events. and done more than two dozen event partnerships.

When asked how Evently was conceived, Nasser Al Naama explains how Qatar hosts a large number of global events, and a great number of those events lack publicity. In fact, various companies in Doha bring prominent speakers and organize free workshops every year, which are often sponsored by the host company, and the community isn't aware of a public event taking place. “Evently lists all these events,” Al Naama says.

What makes Evently unique is the category of event information it offers. While other websites lists the nightlife and food events, Evently lists events in arts and culture, technology, sports and fitness, conferences, workshops, entertainment, and more.” Aisha Al Naama, who is Nasser’s sibling, highlights that Evently does not advertise on its app, since they believe in a smooth user experience. We generate money by listing events on the featured header in the app,” she says. “We list events for free, but to get a space in the featured header for their events, the event companies, their PR companies or the organizer pay us... As a startup, we heavily rely on social media for our marketing as well as other organizations, which support events as well as entrepreneurship.

