9 Things Baby Zuckerberg Should Know About Her Famous Parents

December 2, 2015 13 min read

Welcome to the limelight, little Max Zuckerberg. You’ve officially graduated from globally famous baby bump to bouncing billionaire baby.

Congratulations, kiddo. You cleared life’s first hurdle. Next comes filling some seriously big shoes. In case you haven’t heard, your dad is Mark Zuckerberg, 31, a quiet genius who reads and writes in Hebrew, French, Latin and ancient Greek. He also forever changed the Internet -- and how 1 billion humans communicate -- with this little thing called Facebook. No big deal.

Your mom is Dr. Priscilla Chan, 30, a teacher and pediatrician who your daddy describes as “intense yet kind, fierce yet loving, leading yet always supporting others.” Basically, you’re in good hands.

This is a stunning photo of Priscilla. I love her expression: intense yet kind, fierce yet loving, leading yet always supporting others. Thank you to Annie Leibovitz for capturing her spirit so beautifully. Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, November 4, 2015

But there’s so much more to know about your college-sweetheart parental units, Zuckerbaby. Enough for us to put together this list of nine things you should probably know about them. Who knows? Maybe you’ll stumble across this on Facebook when you’re older, if FB is still sort of cool.

1. There’s a Beast in your house and he drools.

No, not a real beast. That would be scary. We’re talking about an adorable doggie named Beast, your parents beloved Puli. He’s a scruffy Hungarian sheepdog that looks like an industrial mop.

Your dad dotes on Beast like crazy, to a point where your mom says the mut is his second priority after Facebook. She jokes that she’s his third. But don’t worry, tiny tot, you’ll fit in just fine. Hopefully your mom will make a “relationship contract” for you with your papa, like she did, demanding that he log a certain number of minutes with you per week. Accountability, kid. There’s something to be said for it.



You can tell your parents’ furry herder is pretty important because he’s front and center in the pic your dad posted announcing your very existence (in utero). And your mom calls Beast “smart,” “talented” and “gifted.” So, yeah, you’ve got some hairy competition. Oh, and get used to your dad posting stuff about you on FB, and using you to push agendas. It comes with the territory. Beast knows. He had his own “public figure” Facebook page way before you wowed everyone with a fitting thumbs up in that ultrasound.

Priscilla and I have some exciting news: we're expecting a baby girl!This will be a new chapter in our lives. We've... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, July 31, 2015

2. Your dad’s all for you having your own Facebook account...when you’re 13.

We’re not sure how your mom feels about it, but your dad is all for letting kids use social media and technology. After all, he taught himself to code at the young age of 12. That’s when he built a nifty instant messaging system called “Zucknet” (via old-school Atari BASIC) for your grandfather to use in his dental office.

See, we’re pretty confident your dad will be cool with you going on FB based on the time a random woman (most certainly not your mom!) asked your dad this question: "I am a mother of a teenager, and if you and I were married, how would we handle Facebook with our daughter?" It was kind of awkward, but, long story short, your dad essentially told her to chill out.

"I think sometimes society has a bit of an overbearing attitude where we treat children as if they don't know how to do stuff,” he replied, “when sometimes they're more sophisticated than you could ever imagine. I would want my children to use technology because it's one of the ways that you become literate and develop the skills that you need to for the modern world."

Looks like your dad has your back, but don’t get too excited just yet, daddy's "Lean In girl" (yes, he's already called you that). It’s a no-go until you’re a teen, per your old man’s official terms and conditions.