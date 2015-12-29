My Queue

It's Game Time: Get In The Ring KSA Edition

It's Game Time: Get In The Ring KSA Edition
Image credit: GITR KSA
First place winners Vanoman and Myndplay
Entrepreneur Staff
Get in the Ring Saudi Arabia (GITR), an event hosted by STC and its new startup incubator/accelerator InspireU, was staged in Riyadh, KSA, on December 7, 2015. A total of 20 startups were chosen to “battle” for a position on the final stage that same evening. Four startups were selected from the original 20, and then were matched two by two to compete for the top spots.

Lightweight battle Fix Tag vs. Vanoman
The “lightweight battle” finalists were Vanoman vs. Fix Tag, with the former taking the winning slot, while the “middleweight battle” finalists were Myndplay vs. Maharah with the former taking the winning slot. Represented by Fadi Almaghrbi, Vanoman is an online platform for transportation bookings, while Myndplay, represented by Tre Azam, is an enterprise that works with “neurofeedback technology and acts as a research and media company.”

 

The 2014 GITR KSA winner, Sawerly, addressing the audience

The 2014 winners of GITR KSA, Sawerly, spoke to 300 audience members as the keynote welcome discussing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Saudi. A global nonprofit organization, GITR currently stages over 130 events per year across 80 countries, and began in 2012 with only 12 events.

Source: GITR KSA

By leveraging GITR’s 100 global partners, the Foundation aims to support startup success both here in the MENA region, and on an international level. The KSA finalists will represent Saudi Arabia in the regional GITR event, scheduled to take place in February 2016.  

The 2015 GITR KSA jury

MEET THE JURY

Thamer M. Elrayes, Director of Digital Innovation, STC
Dr. Mohammed Fitaihi, Chairman, Oqal Western Province, and CEO and founder, Baby Fitaihi
Christos Mastoras, Founder and Managing Partner, Iliad Partners, and GlamBox co-founder
Riyadh Alruwais, Partner, STC Ventures

 

