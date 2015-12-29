It's Game Time: Get In The Ring KSA Edition

December 29, 2015 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Get in the Ring Saudi Arabia (GITR), an event hosted by STC and its new startup incubator/accelerator InspireU, was staged in Riyadh, KSA, on December 7, 2015. A total of 20 startups were chosen to “battle” for a position on the final stage that same evening. Four startups were selected from the original 20, and then were matched two by two to compete for the top spots.

The “lightweight battle” finalists were Vanoman vs. Fix Tag, with the former taking the winning slot, while the “middleweight battle” finalists were Myndplay vs. Maharah with the former taking the winning slot. Represented by Fadi Almaghrbi, Vanoman is an online platform for transportation bookings, while Myndplay , represented by Tre Azam, is an enterprise that works with “neurofeedback technology and acts as a research and media company.”

The 2014 winners of GITR KSA, Sawerly, spoke to 300 audience members as the keynote welcome discussing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Saudi. A global nonprofit organization, GITR currently stages over 130 events per year across 80 countries, and began in 2012 with only 12 events.

By leveraging GITR’s 100 global partners, the Foundation aims to support startup success both here in the MENA region, and on an international level. The KSA finalists will represent Saudi Arabia in the regional GITR event, scheduled to take place in February 2016.

MEET THE JURY

Thamer M. Elrayes, Director of Digital Innovation, STC

Dr. Mohammed Fitaihi, Chairman, Oqal Western Province, and CEO and founder, Baby Fitaihi

Christos Mastoras, Founder and Managing Partner, Iliad Partners, and GlamBox co-founder

Riyadh Alruwais, Partner, STC Ventures