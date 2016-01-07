CES 2016

This Company Wants To Make Your Dumb Fridge Smart

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This Company Wants To Make Your Dumb Fridge Smart
Image credit: smarter
Guest Writer
Technology Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

LAS VEGAS -- Internet of Things is a huge theme at the CES this year, with the connected kitchen at the center of it all.

While companies like Samsung and LG have unveiled new "smart" refrigerators to take the place of your existing fridge, one company, Smarter, unveiled a trio of products designed to bring your current fridge, no matter how old it is, into the connected world.

Related: Uh, Did Your Refrigerator Just Send Me an Internet Virus?

The first in the line is the Smarter Fridge Cam, a camera you place inside your refrigerator that takes a photo of what’s inside right as the door closes and before the light goes out. The idea behind the gadget is that you can always see what is inside – no matter where you are. So, if you’re at the grocery store you can quickly tell if you still have leftovers from last night to eat for dinner, or if you need to grab some ketchup for those hotdogs you plan on cooking tomorrow. It’s a feature Samsung also included in its high-end connected fridge, named Family Hub, that it unveiled at this year’s show.

Image credit: Smarter

Speaking of that ketchup, the second product in the group, Smarter Mats, is designed to keep track of not only whether that ketchup bottle is still in the fridge, but whether it’s totally full or nearing empty. With the mat, you would place that ketchup bottle on a small square (the standard mat has four) and designate what the item is on the mat within an app. It will then keep track of how much is left in the bottle based on weight. A four-item mat is going to run around $150, so it’s not exactly a cost-effective solution for your entire fridge, but for things you routinely use (and regularly run out of), it could be a pretty valuable resource.

Image credit: Smarter

Related: How a Refrigerator's Demise Illustrated 4 Steps to a Customer-Focused Brand

Finally, a device called Smarter Detect listens to your kitchen, learns the sounds some of your devices make and creates smartphone notifications based on those noises. For instance, it might send you a push notification when your oven finishes cooking, when your load of laundry is done or if you accidentally left the door open. So, it is not solely a refrigerator gadget; rather, the idea behind the device is that you could leave the kitchen but be reminded of a task, like cooking dinner, you were in the process of doing.

Image credit: Smarter

All three devices will be available in the summer of 2016, when pricing for other products will be confirmed. They’re sold separately, so you can pick and choose how, and how much, you’d like to connect.

Related: GE Reveals a Fridge That Serves Up Piping Hot Coffee

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

CES 2016

The Best New Tech to Look Out For in 2016 and Beyond

CES 2016

6 New Tech Upgrades Helpful for Entrepreneurs

CES 2016

The 6 Weirdest Gadgets at CES