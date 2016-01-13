My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Alcohol

Lawmakers In These 3 U.S. States Are Considering Lowering the Legal Drinking Age to 18

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Lawmakers In These 3 U.S. States Are Considering Lowering the Legal Drinking Age to 18
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Staff Writer
3 min read

Three U.S. states are currently weighing legislation that would lower the legal drinking age from 21 to 18 in a bid to curb the culture of secrecy and binging often associated with underage drinking.

The bills, currently under consideration by lawmakers in Minnesota, New Hampshire and California, would mark an about-face from Congress’ National Minimum Drinking Age Act, which passed in 1984 to decrease drunk driving and proclaimed that states would lose federal highway funds if they failed to implement the law. (In California, for instance, these funds could amount to roughly $200 million.)

In New Hampshire and Minnesota, the bills stipulate that those between the ages of 18 and 20 could drink beer or wine -- but not hard liquor -- in commercial establishments as long as they’re accompanied by someone over the age of 21, according to a report by the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE). The bills do not address purchasing liquor from stores or other venues in which alcohol might be consumed.

A ballot in California, however, which is expected to be voted on next November, proposes to lower the drinking age across the board.

While the states would lose federal highway funding, they would likely be able to make up for this in alcohol sales, according to the FEE.

Related: Bud Light Introduces New Label, But How Effective Can It Actually Be?

“Every other western country has a drinking age of 19 or lower, and their teenage alcoholism rates are lower,” New Hampshire state Rep. Max Abramson, who sponsored the bill, told a local outlet of his reasoning. Another state representative in support of the bill, Renny Cushing, added he found it preposterous that his nephew could serve in Iraq but couldn’t have a beer.

In its report, the FEE likens current drinking laws to the Prohibition Era in that they encourage binge-drinking in clandestine and potentially unsafe places. Death by alcohol poisoning among college students, it notes, has substantially increased since 1984.

However, the laws are unlikely to pass anytime soon given that a 2014 Gallup poll found only 25 percent of Americans support lowering the legal drinking age to 18.

And detractors, including Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), which heavily influenced the Minimum Drinking Age Act in 1984, argue that the 21-year-old limit has saved 25,000 lives since its implementation by reducing traffic accidents, and that alcohol causes different reactions in young people’s brains.

Related: Taco Bell Executive Fired After Drunkenly Assaulting Uber Driver (Video)

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Alcohol

Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze

Alcohol

Illegal Moonshine in Brooklyn? This Entrepreneur Says Not.

Alcohol

Drinking Alcohol Can Actually Help You Learn a New Language, Recent Study Says