Reality: Our Window of Time Ticks Away Every Day

January 28, 2016

I’ve been doing a lot of deep thinking lately -- something I haven’t done much of in the past. Maybe the reason is someone I recently met through a mutual acquaintance.

What started off as friendly communication snowballed into the mutual realization that we were, and are, essentially the same person. Yeah, I know: scary.

Being so laser-focused on building my agency for so long has caused me to quickly throw up walls and eliminate possible distractions. This conversation that I describe, however, was different. I couldn’t -- and still can’t -- get her off my mind.

And that realization has led me to ask myself, “Is this the right time for this?”

The question made me think about time, which is the most valuable asset we all have. It’s also something we all eventually run out of. Take a minute to let that sink in -- our time is limited. Time slips away every single day.

So, yes, I had a serious wake-up call, a virtual slap in the face. And it was telling me, “Hey, stupid, wake up and pursue the opportunity, as it could potentially lead to happiness.”

I can’t possibly be the only person needing to be reminded of this, so I hope my story lights a fire inside everyone who reads this. Go after what you want in life, both personally and professionally, because the window of time is closing and it’s eventually going to shut.

The clock is ticking and you can’t press 'pause.'

Average life expectancy in the United states is currently estimated at 78.8 years. By the numbers, that’s approximately:

4,108 weeks

28,762 days

690,288 hours

41,417,000 minutes

And that’s not a lot of time when you sit back and think about your goals:

“I want to start a business, but I’m going to wait until next year.”

“This can wait until tomorrow -- I don’t feel like doing it today.”

“I’m going to wait until the start of next month to start working out.”

“It’s not the right time for a relationship.”

All of the above excuses sound ridiculous when you look at how much time we actually do have. And yet there is no pressing "pause"; the time ticks away every single day. And the message here is, we shouldn't take time for granted.

No amount of money can buy more time.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook shares are currently worth about $45 billion, which allows him to buy literally anything he would want, except more time. He can’t buy more time. You can’t, I can’t -- none of us can, regardless of how deep our pockets are.

As entrepreneurs, we sometimes get so wrapped up in our business and financial goals that we let the little things in life pass by. Some of those things are worth exploring, and worth pulling yourself away from work to experience. Time with friends, family and loved ones can’t be bought back -- even if you find the next unicorn startup that looks like it could be acquired for billions of dollars.

Don’t let past losses stop you from achieving wins.

Never let a past loss stop you from experiencing a win. There are going to be bad relationships, but giving up will prevent you from finding that right one. Business ideas will often crash and burn, but you can’t let that stop you from pursuing your next idea.

You have to be willing to get knocked down in life, and know that you have it inside you to get back up for more. You can sit there and make excuses, or you can grab life by the horns and go after wins. It’s your choice -- either way, the clock is ticking. But you have full control over how it plays out in the end.

Never neglect those close to you -- no matter how busy you are.

It’s coming up on six years since I lost my dad and there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t reflect on the past with regret. I vividly remember multiple times that he called and I said that I was busy, and promised to call back, but then I’d get so wrapped up in what I was doing that I forgot.

He just wanted to catch up for a few minutes and talk baseball, but in my mind I was too busy. I couldn’t take 10 minutes out of my day to talk to my dad. Today, I would give up everything and live in a cardboard box for the rest of my life just to have 10 minutes with him on the phone right now.

Hug those that are close to you every opportunity that you get and let them know how much they mean to you. Always make time for them, because time is ticking away.

