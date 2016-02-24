The Prince of Startup

February 24, 2016 2 min read

The fighting spirit in this man seems unstoppable. He has seriously gone all out in supporting early stage ventures. In his new innings, Singh wants to support young entrepreneurs in realizing their dreams of creating next big brands.

YouWeCan Ventures helps exceptional entrepreneurs to tap into new opportunities on their journeys to build great brands, teams and companies. Singh started the venture fund in April 2015 with the objective of investing in startups across healthcare, sports, beauty and fashion, food and travel.

Speaking exclusively to Entrepreneur Media Singh shares, “YouWeCan ventures is excited about early-stage investments in India. We have already made more than 10 investments across various sectors. Our portfolio companies have emerged as market leaders in their spaces and are sitting on multiple next-stage investment offers.

We will continue to support entrepreneurs specifically in artificial intelligence, virtual reality and IOT space.” He has now gone all out to set up an incubator to support startups named YouWeadvantage.

This will be started first in Gurgaon and then in Bengaluru with a 30,000-sq.ft. office space. It plans to incubate 40-50 companies at any given time. This is further to support them not only through capital, but also other support they need in terms of growth.

