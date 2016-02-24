My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Celebrities

The Prince of Startup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Prince of Startup
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Yuvraj Singh, an Indian International Cricketer
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The fighting spirit in this man seems unstoppable. He has seriously gone all out in supporting early stage ventures. In his new innings, Singh wants to support young entrepreneurs in realizing their dreams of creating next big brands.

YouWeCan Ventures helps exceptional entrepreneurs to tap into new opportunities on their journeys to build great brands, teams and companies. Singh started the venture fund in April 2015 with the objective of investing in startups across healthcare, sports, beauty and fashion, food and travel.

Speaking exclusively to Entrepreneur Media Singh shares, “YouWeCan ventures is excited about early-stage investments in India. We have already made more than 10 investments across various sectors. Our portfolio companies have emerged as market leaders in their spaces and are sitting on multiple next-stage investment offers.

We will continue to support entrepreneurs specifically in artificial intelligence, virtual reality and IOT space.” He has now gone all out to set up an incubator to support startups named YouWeadvantage.

This will be started first in Gurgaon and then in Bengaluru with a 30,000-sq.ft. office space. It plans to incubate 40-50 companies at any given time. This is further to support them not only through capital, but also other support they need in terms of growth.

(This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (February 2016 Issue).

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

These Indian Celebrities Reached Near Bankruptcy and were Rescued

Crowdfunding

I really look for solid business models, says actor Kunal Kapoor

Social Entrepreneurship

Kristen Bell and Her Cofounders Built a Company to Save Lives. But Growing It Wasn't So Simple.