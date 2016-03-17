My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Now Book Ola Directly From Google Maps

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Now Book Ola Directly From Google Maps
Image credit: Google
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A new tab added to Google Maps will allow users to book their taxi with just one click. If you’re exploring your options for the best way on Google Maps, you will find an option by Ola through which users can see fares and riding options from taxi aggregator Ola .

The option will work if Ola app is already installed on the phone. "When you search for directions using the latest version of Google Maps on your mobile, we'll show you a dedicated tab with information for cab services... you'll be able to compare all your commuting options right from within the Google Maps app," Google said in a blog post.

Google Maps ALREADY provides the estimated pickup time, fare and travel time to the destination and one can tap on this to directly go to the Ola app and request a cab.

Previously, a similar option was available when Google partnered with Uber in May 2014. It allowed riders to compare Uber rides with other transit options and walking directions, provided they have already installed Uber app on their phones.

"Uber users will be able to choose from uberGO and uberX services, while Ola customers can choose from Ola Mini, Ola Micro and Ola Sedan options," Google said.

If the user has the Uber or Ola app installed, they can tap on the respective service on the Google Maps app to request the ride with one tap. Google said they will begin rolling out the new ride service tab to Android users over the next few days and will be rolling out "soon on iOS".

 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

How to Hire an Effective Marketing Professional for Your Company

News and Trends

Facebook Launches a New Cryptocurrency Called Libra

News and Trends

Jet Airways is all Set to Declare Bankruptcy after Finding No Buyer