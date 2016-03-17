Now Book Ola Directly From Google Maps

March 17, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A new tab added to Google Maps will allow users to book their taxi with just one click. If you’re exploring your options for the best way on Google Maps, you will find an option by Ola through which users can see fares and riding options from taxi aggregator Ola .

The option will work if Ola app is already installed on the phone. "When you search for directions using the latest version of Google Maps on your mobile, we'll show you a dedicated tab with information for cab services... you'll be able to compare all your commuting options right from within the Google Maps app," Google said in a blog post.

Google Maps ALREADY provides the estimated pickup time, fare and travel time to the destination and one can tap on this to directly go to the Ola app and request a cab.

Previously, a similar option was available when Google partnered with Uber in May 2014. It allowed riders to compare Uber rides with other transit options and walking directions, provided they have already installed Uber app on their phones.

"Uber users will be able to choose from uberGO and uberX services, while Ola customers can choose from Ola Mini, Ola Micro and Ola Sedan options," Google said.

If the user has the Uber or Ola app installed, they can tap on the respective service on the Google Maps app to request the ride with one tap. Google said they will begin rolling out the new ride service tab to Android users over the next few days and will be rolling out "soon on iOS".