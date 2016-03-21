Start Up Your Day

Twitter Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Twitter Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Happy Birthday. Twitter turns 10 today and is celebrating with a world-wide blog event.

Cracking the puzzle. In the early ‘90s, a mathematician from Britain solved a centuries-old math problem. Twenty-two years later, he has been awarded $700,000 prize for his efforts, according to Business Insider.

Branching out. Following Barack Obama’s visit, Airbnb will now allow everyone -- not just U.S. citizens -- to book listings in Cuba, Engadget reports.

Get ready to update. Make sure to update your Amazon Kindle by Tuesday if you want it to stay online, according to Engadget.

Leave it to eBay. The unreleased Google Glass Enterprise Edition headset was unveiled in an eBay post after a pawn shop got a hold of the device, according to The Verge.

