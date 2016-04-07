My Queue

Technology

The Heavyweight: Apple's New iPad Pro

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Heavyweight: Apple's New iPad Pro
Image credit: Apple
The 9.7-inch iPad Pro
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The new 9.7-inch iPad Pro is here! Although it weighs just under a pound, the device is packed with features like Pro Retina display, Night Shift mode and True Tone display technology, making it quite the heavyweight. iPad Pro is outfitted with a 64-bit A9X chip that rivals most portable PCs, along with a four-speaker audio system, a 12 megapixel iSight camera for shooting live photos, 4K video, and a five megapixel front HD camera.

The 9.7-inch Apple iPad Pro. Image credit: Apple.

Faster wireless technology keeps you connected wherever you go with 802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO technology, and up to 50% faster cellular connectivity. Now with Apple SIM embedded directly in the new iPad Pro, it’s even easier to connect to wireless data plans right from your device when traveling in more than 100 countries.

The 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Image credit: Apple.

And, they didn’t skimp on accessories either, with Apple Pencil compatibility and a new Smart Keyboard cover designed especially for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro- it’s a total package.

