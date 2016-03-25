Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

Enterprise Mobility: HP Elite X2 1012 Executives desire the ability to work any time, from any place and HP is making that possible with the Elite x2 1012, a hybrid machine that makes creating and consuming secure content possible.

By Tamara Clarke Edited by Aby Sam Thomas

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HP
HP Elite x2 1012

Executives desire the ability to work any time, from any place and HP is making that possible with the Elite x2 1012, a hybrid machine that makes creating and consuming secure content possible. An IDC survey on enterprise mobility revealed that 51% of decision makers cite security concerns as the greatest risk to the mobile executive.

Consequently, the Elite x2 features Sure Star technology which wipes BIOS and resets the device back to factory settings within 30 seconds in the event that it is lost or stolen. 55.5% of respondents also noted that compatibility with existing software is a must. HP accommodated this business need by making it possible for Elite x2 to run software on the mobile platform -not apps- but the full PC version.

HP Elite x2 1012

Elite x2 is a lightweight, rugged two-in-one with a sleek aluminum body, dual stereo speakers and audio by Bang & Olufsen, and a durable stainless steel kickstand that rotates 150 degrees and take 10 pounds of pressure. Just in case it's pushed beyond its limits, the device is fully serviceable and is covered by a three year international warranty.

Primed for multitasking, Elite x2 runs on Windows 10 and is equipped with a USB-C port with Thunderbolt technology. With a full range of accessories to include a travel keyboard, wireless docking station and travel bag with a pocket that blocks RFID scanner, Elite x2 is the ideal companion for any mobile professional.

Related: Microsoft Unveils Surface Pro 4
Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @GlobalGazette. #TamTalksTech 

Most Popular

See all
Real Estate

How to Start an Airbnb Business Without Owning Property

You need to know these essential strategies when starting an Airbnb business by subleasing. This can be your first step towards creating long-term wealth for you, your family, and future generations.

By Jorge Contreras
Business News

Costco Is Making a Major Change to How Members Enter Its Warehouses

Costco is planning to add card scanners at the entrance of all of its stores.

By Emily Rella
Thought Leaders

10 TV Shows Every Entrepreneur Should Watch on Netflix

Have some free time on your hands? Get into one of these series.

By Deep Patel
News and Trends

Virtuzone Partners With Wio Bank To Offer The Latter's First Digital Banking Solution To Its Clients

As Wio Bank's first tailored business banking application, Wio Business is thus built to enable SMEs to have access to easy and simple banking tools to manage their businesses better.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Growing a Business

How to Cultivate an Entrepreneurial Mindset — 5 Key Approaches for Success

Elevating your mindset elevates your business.

By Danielle Sabrina
Business News

Amazon Prime Video Doesn't Want to Be Just a Default Prime Perk. Here's How the Streaming Service Became a Major Player.

Amazon Prime Video became the largest ad-supported streaming service in the U.S. this year.

By Sherin Shibu