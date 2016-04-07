The Embarrassing Acronym of an Exalted Law School Name Provides a Funny Branding Lesson

April 7, 2016 1 min read

If you need a crucial reminder that your business's name is something you should obsess over, take a close look at the Antonin Scalia School of Law. If you're like me, you're probably already chuckling. Yes, the acronym for the school is ASSoL, or ASSLaw. Hilarious.

I bet the leaders at George Mason University didn't find it as funny, especially considering the school received a $20 million anonymous grant to rename its law school in honor of the late Supreme Court justice, reports Fortune.

Thankfully for students and faculty, the school got in on the joke and have already proposed a new name: the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University. If the change is approved, the new name should go into effect at the beginning of July.

So when you're naming your startup, look at your name from every possible angle. Create acronyms, look at rhymes and ask your grandmother to say it five times. Just don't make the same mistake as Homer Simpson (he was so close):