My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business Name

The Embarrassing Acronym of an Exalted Law School Name Provides a Funny Branding Lesson

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Embarrassing Acronym of an Exalted Law School Name Provides a Funny Branding Lesson
Image credit: Stephen Masker | Wikimedia Commons
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read

If you need a crucial reminder that your business's name is something you should obsess over, take a close look at the Antonin Scalia School of Law. If you're like me, you're probably already chuckling. Yes, the acronym for the school is ASSoL, or ASSLaw. Hilarious.

I bet the leaders at George Mason University didn't find it as funny, especially considering the school received a $20 million anonymous grant to rename its law school in honor of the late Supreme Court justice, reports Fortune.

Related: Your New Business Name Should Be Memorable, Spell-able and Available

Thankfully for students and faculty, the school got in on the joke and have already proposed a new name: the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University. If the change is approved, the new name should go into effect at the beginning of July.

So when you're naming your startup, look at your name from every possible angle. Create acronyms, look at rhymes and ask your grandmother to say it five times. Just don't make the same mistake as Homer Simpson (he was so close):

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

How to Name (or in Some Cases, Rename) Your Company

Business Name

This Entrepreneur Shares How to Name Your Company -- or Fix a Bad Name

Business Name

What's in a Name? For a Business . . . Oh, Everything.