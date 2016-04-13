My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sustainability

Disney World Installs On-Brand Solar Panels in the Shape of Mouse Ears

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Disney World Installs On-Brand Solar Panels in the Shape of Mouse Ears
Image credit: Duke Energy
2 min read

“When you wish upon a star,” the Pinocchio theme goes, “anything your heart desires will come to you.” Well, Disney is now invoking the power of our home star, the sun, with a new solar farm. In true Disney Fashion, the installation is shaped like Mickey Mouse's iconic head.

Made up of 48,000 panels, the mouse-shaped array will generate five megawatts of energy, according to Duke Energy, the company that built it. That’s equal to what 1,000 residential rooftop solar systems are capable of producing.

Related: 5 Innovative Uses of Solar Power

Disney has other “hidden” mouse silhouettes near the park, and this is not the first of them designed to help minimize its carbon footprint. In 1992, Disney planted 60,000 trees to form what is known as the Mickey Mouse Forest as part of a local reforestation project. It can be seen via Google Earth.

The mouse-shaped plots are two kinds of brilliant: Good for the environment, and good for brand exposure. They demonstrate how even go-green initiatives can be on-brand without compromising efficiency.

Related: 5 Magical Tips Walt Disney Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Marketing

As opposed to other companies greenwashing their marketing materials with overstated claims of sustainability -- Disney's solar array is concrete evidence of the company’s commitment to cleaner energy.

Plus, the attention Disney is garnering from the new farm may be all the more inspiring for other businesses to take their own solar panel action.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sustainability

Taylor Stitch Makes Us Rethink Our Wardrobe

Sustainability

WINT Water Intelligence Tackles Waste While Improving Efficiency

Sustainability

The Far-Reaching Impact of Embedding a Sustainable Workplace Culture for World Earth Day -- Today!