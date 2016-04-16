Are You Unknowingly Turning Off Clientele?

April 16, 2016 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Personal Branding Blog



Most everyone in business desires more clients. Corporate salespeople not only wish to keep their job but also strive toward earning the bonuses at the end of the year. Entrepreneurs diligently work to establish a strong presence and a desire for their services in the marketplace.

With these goals in mind, many salespeople and entrepreneurs are mistakenly turning off their intended clientele. The fix is largely dependent upon attitude and communication style.

A positive mindset with desire to serve clientele well, speaks to hearts and minds

Recent Examples

Entrepreneurs

The latest style of email blast states something similar to , “Hey – this is the best thing you’ve ever seen to build business!”



How is it possible for anything to be “the best” for everyone in receipt of the email?

Have you ever created a product or service of which you are proud, only to be told it isn’t good enough? This is usually followed up with the remark, “But if

you use my service, I’ll help you to create an improved version”.



This approach only serves to produce a lot of anger and bad word of mouth.

Sales Professionals

Those who lack the know-how of building sound relationships will substitute with talking. The client can’t wait for that person to leave. And the salesperson becomes frustrated when no interest is seen after spending much time. Making the situation even worse, the salesperson announces, in an irritated voice, “Your business won’t survive without this.”

This behavior will only serve to place a black mark against your personal brand.

Salespeople and Entrepreneur -- #1 Error!

The number one error of those in business is to allow referrals and leads to grow cold. Timely response is crucial. Otherwise, a lack of caring is seen in the eyes of those needing help. Instead, the prospect will find the help needed elsewhere.

The better approach

The best approach is to research the person’s online presence and company website. And then research top players in the industry. Give thought to how your acquaintance and those you read about may differ in focus and style.

Create a list of questions to ask of your prospective client that will move the conversation in the right direction. Leading with questions, and learning of goals for the company, will always work best. The tie-breaker is to do the same on a personal note.

Ask:

You must be so busy, why did you agree to take the time to meet with me?

What are your personal as well as business goals?

What experiences led you to your career?

How do you believe I might be able to help?

The above questions are more personal and allow for a more honest and direct dialogue. Asking is to be done with an inquisitive yet friendly tone so that your prospective client recognizes you are truly trying to help. Toward the end of the initial conversation, you will have an improved idea of how you may help provide the solution sought. Compare thought, ideas and possible solutions. Have your client prioritize what matters most for them. Last of all, ask when they would like to get started.

Following these guidelines will lead you to the Smooth Sale!