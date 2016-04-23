My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

Infographic: How The World Of Work Is Changing

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Infographic: How The World Of Work Is Changing
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Features Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Today’s work environment bears hardly any resemblance to that of a few decades ago. Call it a passage of time or a generational shift, there is no denying that right from the process of job hunting to the way the workforce communicates with each other, the differences are plenty and drastic.

Global recruitment company Next Generation along with NeoMam Studios, has released an infographic depicting a few of these social and technological changes that have transformed the way we work. The research data suggests that while most jobs in the market today didn’t exist 20 years ago, it’s expected that in around a decade’s time, 60% of the jobs will be completely new compared to today’s workforce.

Further, professional space has come a long way from jobseekers waiting in long queues of employment exchanges to recruiters now seeking out hires through professional social networks. The traditional hierarchical structures have also given way to a more flexible, flat system- with horizontal organizational orders more prevalent than previous years. One of the most evident changes is the relatively balanced gender ratio in many fields of work when compared to previous years.

The infographic suggests that erosion of the conventional concept of the workplace and traditional work hours together with the rise of remote working, has emerged as a mixed blessing, with employees working from anywhere and as a result, at any time. For more insights, check out the infographic charting out a few ways workplace has changed over the years and how it continues to change.

Related: Understanding The Millennial Workforce

 

Image credit: Next Generation.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

Fight the Winter Blues With These Light-Tech Solutions (Infographic)

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Infographics

The Most Innovative Tech Companies and Leaders, Ranked (Infographic)