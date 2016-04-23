Infographic: How The World Of Work Is Changing

April 23, 2016 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Today’s work environment bears hardly any resemblance to that of a few decades ago. Call it a passage of time or a generational shift, there is no denying that right from the process of job hunting to the way the workforce communicates with each other, the differences are plenty and drastic.

Global recruitment company Next Generation along with NeoMam Studios, has released an infographic depicting a few of these social and technological changes that have transformed the way we work. The research data suggests that while most jobs in the market today didn’t exist 20 years ago, it’s expected that in around a decade’s time, 60% of the jobs will be completely new compared to today’s workforce.

Further, professional space has come a long way from jobseekers waiting in long queues of employment exchanges to recruiters now seeking out hires through professional social networks. The traditional hierarchical structures have also given way to a more flexible, flat system- with horizontal organizational orders more prevalent than previous years. One of the most evident changes is the relatively balanced gender ratio in many fields of work when compared to previous years.

The infographic suggests that erosion of the conventional concept of the workplace and traditional work hours together with the rise of remote working, has emerged as a mixed blessing, with employees working from anywhere and as a result, at any time. For more insights, check out the infographic charting out a few ways workplace has changed over the years and how it continues to change.

Related: Understanding The Millennial Workforce

Image credit: Next Generation.