Style

Accessorizing The Executive Wardrobe: Pocket Squares

Accessorizing The Executive Wardrobe: Pocket Squares
Image credit: BOXKnocks.com
Guest Writer
Founder, BOXknocks.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In many cases, your first impression hinges on how you’re dressed. Taking pride in your wardrobe choices is extremely important in setting the right introductory tone, regardless of whether you’re heading for the boardroom, or to a social event.

While the suit you opt for is extremely important, another oft-ignored area of grooming is the accessory.

The Anchor Pocket Square available on BOXKnocks.com

Four Benefits Of Dressing For Success

Accessorizing isn’t for everyone, but I suggest you start mastering your look by incorporating a carefully chosen pocket square. (For those that aren’t familiar with the term, a pocket square is worn as an accessory in the breast pocket of a suit coat or jacket, and is approximately the size of small napkin or a handkerchief.)

Pocket squares serve an aesthetic purpose, and if you’re wary of prints or patterns, you can begin with a simple solid-colored choice. White is minimalistic, elegant, and understated, and goes well with most suits.

Maroon Shapes Pocket Square available on BOXKnocks.com

For those that are interested in using accessories as a means of self-expression, a dashing pocket square gets the message across nicely.

A great way of being bold in your choice of what is otherwise fairly standard attire, adding a pocket square that reflects your personality is also a way to reinvent your office and evening look without breaking the bank.

The Sea Baby Blue Pocket Square available on BOXKnocks.com

Dress The Part: Elias El-indari On Fashion, Function, And The Three-Piece Suit

