Success Strategies

Hey Arizona Entrepreneurs: Join Us and Marcus Lemonis Live on May 24

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Hey Arizona Entrepreneurs: Join Us and Marcus Lemonis Live on May 24
Image credit: CNBC | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Marcus Lemonis is known for coaching entrepreneurs back from the brink on CNBC’s The Profit. At Entrepreneur’s Thought Leaders live event in Scottsdale, Ariz. on May 24, the esteemed entrepreneur will share his personal experience and hard-earned knowledge in an exciting keynote.

Marcus will share his knowledge gained while successfully turning around 100s of businesses by applying his 3-P philosophy, which revolves around answering three vital questions:

People – How do you choose who to bring into your business circle?

Process – How will you execute?

Product – How do you know if you have the right product for the market at the right time?

Additionally, Marcus will coach three small-business owners in a unique question-and-answer session by engaging them in a lively discussion about the challenges their individual businesses face.

Event attendees will also hear from Entrepreneur magazine executive editor Jason Feifer and The UPS Store president Tim Davis.

There are still seats available, but you must act quickly. Register now!

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Success Strategies

The CEO of Foursquare Discusses What Success Means to Him

Success Strategies

5 Strategies for Standing Out and Making Lifelong Connections

Success Strategies

The Life-Changing Mindset That Leads Directly to Your Goals