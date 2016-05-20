Hey Arizona Entrepreneurs: Join Us and Marcus Lemonis Live on May 24

May 20, 2016 1 min read

Marcus Lemonis is known for coaching entrepreneurs back from the brink on CNBC’s The Profit. At Entrepreneur’s Thought Leaders live event in Scottsdale, Ariz. on May 24, the esteemed entrepreneur will share his personal experience and hard-earned knowledge in an exciting keynote.

Marcus will share his knowledge gained while successfully turning around 100s of businesses by applying his 3-P philosophy, which revolves around answering three vital questions:

People – How do you choose who to bring into your business circle?

Process – How will you execute?

Product – How do you know if you have the right product for the market at the right time?

Additionally, Marcus will coach three small-business owners in a unique question-and-answer session by engaging them in a lively discussion about the challenges their individual businesses face.

Event attendees will also hear from Entrepreneur magazine executive editor Jason Feifer and The UPS Store president Tim Davis.

