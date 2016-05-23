The 'Unabomber' Breaks 20 Years of Silence, With Twitter -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

May 23, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Breaking the silence. The "Unabomber" took to Twitter after 20 years of silence.

Going Green. McDonald’s just unveiled a new burger, and it’s bright green.

Testing. Google has started a new project to see if computers can be creative.

A new look. Snapchat is redesigning its discover section -- again.

Taking a stance. Microsoft has made some changes in its policies and services to stifle terrorism.

Convergence. Robots are starting to take on the ranch in Australia.

In a crunch. Based on its data, Uber knows its users are more likely to pay surge pricing if their phones are dying.