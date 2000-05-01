Traffic Building

If you build it, will customers come? Follow these simple tips, and they just might.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you build it, will they come? The grim reality bite is this: There are millions of lonely Web sites out there recording single-figure visitor counts daily-with plenty of days showing no visitors at all. How can you make your site one that surfers will rush to? "Putting up a Web site can be like opening a store in a back alley," says Jim Datovech, president of ComVersant LLC, an e-commerce consulting firm in Gaithersburg, Maryland. "You've got to work to win visitors."

What's more, traditional marketing campaigns don't necessarily produce results for Web sites, warns Mark DiMassimo, president and creative director of DiMassimo Brand Advertising, an agency in New York City that handles many dotcom clients. A case in point: "Generally, television advertising for dotcoms, though expensive, has been very ineffective," says DiMassimo, whose agency surveyed consumers and discovered that only 6 percent of heavy Web users said they'd visited a site due to a TV ad. "Offline advertising hasn't worked like the dotcoms had hoped."

That's because these companies are ignoring the cardinal rule of marketing: "Put your dollars where your customers will be," insists DiMassimo. Does that seem too basic? Not to the numerous dotcom companies that plunked down tens of millions of dollars to buy Super Bowl ads. "Having money is no excuse for spending like a drunken sailor," says DiMassimo, who adds that the critical test should always be this: Will my potential customers (not just Web surfers in general) see the material? "Many dotcoms forget this, but it's basic."

Robert McGarvey has covered the Web since 1995 from his home office in Santa Rosa, California. Visit his Web page at www.mcgarvey.net .

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Here's Why More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies

Starting a Business

Successful Startups Have This One Thing in Common

Starting a Business

3 Lessons From 3 Years As an Entrepreneur