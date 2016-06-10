Business Etiquette

Business Dinner Etiquette Around The World

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Business Dinner Etiquette Around The World
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Doing business is much more than just that business or its market. It’s about building a relationship with fellow businessmen and investors, following through and maintaining it throughout to get fruitful results. These relationships are built over a period of time over numerous business meetings to understand the person behind a business. And if you go wrong there, it could do more harm than you think.

Meetings held over dinners or lunches have become a great option for entrepreneurs to multitask, given the busy schedule they have. But do not take these meeting as just fun because etiquettes shown here reveal a lot about the person. When taking your business abroad or being in a meeting overseas, knowing a thing or two about their culture and their way of doing things can go a long way. Here are few facts to know when you’ve set your sights on global business and are preparing for that international business dinner. 

Image credit - Principal-Hayley

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Etiquette

How to Rock the Company Picnic and Go Home With Your Reputation Intact

Business Etiquette

Know The Do's And Don'ts of Business In the Market And Be A Leader

Business Etiquette

International Business Etiquette Rules for Entrepreneurs