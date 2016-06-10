Business Dinner Etiquette Around The World

June 10, 2016 1 min read

Doing business is much more than just that business or its market. It’s about building a relationship with fellow businessmen and investors, following through and maintaining it throughout to get fruitful results. These relationships are built over a period of time over numerous business meetings to understand the person behind a business. And if you go wrong there, it could do more harm than you think.

Meetings held over dinners or lunches have become a great option for entrepreneurs to multitask, given the busy schedule they have. But do not take these meeting as just fun because etiquettes shown here reveal a lot about the person. When taking your business abroad or being in a meeting overseas, knowing a thing or two about their culture and their way of doing things can go a long way. Here are few facts to know when you’ve set your sights on global business and are preparing for that international business dinner.

