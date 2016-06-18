Some Non-Human Apps For Your Non-Human Friend

June 18, 2016 7 min read

If pets loved cleanliness as much as they love their human friend, wouldn’t that be great? In return of all the happiness they give us, and being their human friend, we are enslaved to taking care of them. Pets do make their human’s life a lot better but they also add up a couple of responsibilities its human must take care of. It’s not just about getting them clean, but also finding someone who you can trust when you go out of town and you dog need a doggy sitter, maybe a spa or just buying those accessories to make your dog look fabulous.

But this isn’t the 80s that you’ll have to do it all by yourself! We have technology and we’ll be damned if we don’t utilize a bit of it by helping our non-human friends. So here are some pet apps that will take all the toil from keeping a pet and leave just animal love around you.

Travel with you best buddy

When travelling to infinity and beyond, wouldn’t you want your best friend by your side? But even today, travelling with your pet is a big hassle. When this founders and pet-parent, Rukmini Vaish faced this problem she took to solving it and created a startup called Collarfolk that helped travellers plan pet friendly vacation. With a list of pet friendly hotels, resorts and home stays across India in their database, they will even tell you which restaurant allows pets, so that you never have to leave your pets behind.

Why a pet startup: Rukmini says, “As pet parents, the inability to do things and go places that included our pet was a very real problem. As we looked to solve our personal challenge, we found this could solve for so many pet families in India. And that's why we are here.”

Your dog needs fashion too!

India's only luxury brand for pets, Heads Up For Tails is as cute and fabulous as it gets. From chic collars and leashes, bedding, toys to grooming products and accessories, this pet startup wants your dog to stay with stay up to date with latest do fashion trends.

Launched in 2008 by Rashi Naran, the startup started with just 40 products and is now over 2000.

Why a pet startup: “In my quest to find quality products for my newest family member, I was dismayed by what was available even at the best pet stores. That's when I decided to start a line of exclusive pet merchandise for other pet parents to indulge with their pets and to be able to raise better pets.”

In 2008, after a year of research, I launched Heads Up For Tails.” Rashi said

For your health conscious doogie

When you need a proper diet to stay healthy, why wouldn’t your dog. You want to be healthy too, right? This startup does just the same. With customized meal plans tailored just for your doggy, this will be your non-human, but very adorable friend’s culinary delight which will also be healthy.

Founded by Jojo Singh, Woof Yums started with just one complimentary tiffin for an aged dog who had no tongue. They now have 4 different types of stew and cater to each and every need of pet and stray providing food to almost 200 babies in a day.

Jojo says, “Its a misconception that we just make food for strays, in fact feeding strays is CSR activity of Woof Yums. We provide heavily subsidised meal for stray feeders but charge normally from pet parents.”

A pet's needs are totally different from a stray. Whereas a pet (depending on breed and other factors) would require certain vegetables to go with his diet, a stray would simply require to fill up his tummy.

Why a pet startup: There is always time and age when things take a turn. Mine did more than a year back. There was some tragedy regarding our pet and that remained stuck with all of us. We all had to pay tribute. Idea was born. Woof Yums is doing its bit to serve the voiceless. And when you serve you don’t plan for future.” Singh says

For your doggy’s special meals

There are a number of Food Tech startups you can try when you want a break from your regular meals and want to order something fancy, but have you ever wondered that you pet friend wants something special too? When they refuse to everything and you’re tired, just order from Doggie Dabbas.

Wanting to be a veterinarian but could not deal with all the blood, founder Rashee Kuchroo carried on and just did business. When she came back from studies she found that het pet Labrador had become extremely fat. At the time he was eating packaged food as told to them by their vet. Rashi then decided to switch him to home cooked food. When she researched, she realised that it really was not easy to ensure the food she was cooking at home was balanced with the right nutrients. So she studied dog and cat nutrition and came up with a diet for her dog. When people saw him a few months later they requested to do the same for their dogs and so Doggie Dabbas was born in 2011.

Why a pet startup: “I realised there was problem in the market. Dog's were falling sick excessively. Pet parents ended up paying so much money to veterinarians to get their health back in shape. But the problem was much deeper. We are so conscious about what we eat yet when it comes to our pets each one wants to spend less and still have the best looking dog. I wanted to enter the pet industry at a time where I could be the market leader and be an inspiration. Today's pets are treated like children, it is a growing industry in India and there is still a lot to offer to man's best friend.” – Rashi Kuchroo

Grooming your doggie needs

The fouders of this startup left their jobs for their love of pets and are now running India's very first Professional Pet Grooming Salon, Scoopy Scrub since 2007. Founded by Preeti and Jeev, they are offering "breed specific styling" in India and can groom over 550 known dog breeds & around 50 varieties of known cat breeds!

Other than these, they have services for all kinds of pets including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, big birds, and many more.

Why a pet startup: Always had pets from birth and same goes for my wife Preeti and fortunately got married to a lady (through an arranged marriage) who was also a crazy pet lover, so when I had to quit 13 years of banking career as a Branch Head with a leading Bank in India, though s tough decision, but it didn't take much in deciding to follow our passion for pets! Even Preeti put a career down as a teacher.